Color match anything with this color sensor on sale for over $30 off

Have you ever had a favorite dress or a painting and thought, that’s the color I want to paint my walls with? Instead of spending hours sifting through paint samples to try and find the exact color, you can be sure that you’re properly color matching with the right tool: the Nix Mini Color Sensor.

This mini sensor takes the guesswork out of color matching is on sale, which means you can shave over $30 off of the regular retail price. All you have to do to secure savings is enter code CYBER20 at checkout.

The Nix Mini Color Sensor is the easiest way to color match on the go. It’s small enough to fit in any purse, backpack, or even the glove compartment of your car, and it’s totally rechargeable using a USB cable. It can scan just about any surface and any type of material, whether it’s the color of a wall or a leather bag, and automatically send you the exact number of the color in question. It can match to over 100,000 brand-name paint colors and allows you to browse the perfect color match from different well-known paint brands, like Benjamin Moore, Sherwin Williams, and more.

This smart sensor blocks out other ambient light to provide the perfect and true color match. When you download the Nix digital app, it’s essentially like using Photoshop’s eyedropper tool in real life. Real artists know what we’re talking about; it’s essentially the tool that makes everything easier.

We’ve featured the Nix Mini before, but this deal trumps the previous ones. It’s usually $99, since it works as a personal color dropper tool to automatically send info directly to your phone. But for a limited time, when you enter code CYBER20 at checkout, you can take home this tool for just $67.16.

