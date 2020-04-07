Colton Underwood Admits to Getting Aroused While Filming 'The Bachelor'





Colton Underwood released his memoir “The First Time” last week and he gets candid about moments of arousal while filming The Bachelor.

The 28-year-old reality star and former football player says that “intimate moments included real physiological responses.”

Colton wrote, “They weren’t on TV, but boners are a real, regular, and unavoidable part of the show. The producers are sensitive to guys who find themselves in a hard situation. I didn’t know this until I was in the ocean with Cassie in Thailand and production said they needed me for an interview. I wasn’t ready to get out of the water.”

“There was some confusion and shouting until one of the producers, picking up my efforts to discreetly communicate the issue, bought me more time,” Colton added. “Poor Cass waited patiently while I splashed, yawned, swam, and waited for low tide.”

