Colton Underwood explains why he deleted Trump tweet: Coronavirus ‘doesn’t care if you’re left or you’re right’

Two weeks after revealing that he’d tested positive for COVID-19, Colton Underwood is on the mend and recuperating with the support of girlfriend Cassie Randolph at her family’s home in Huntington Beach, Calif. That’s where the former Bachelor star and newly minted author called in via Skype to update Yahoo Entertainment on his coronavirus fight — from comparing his quarantine with the Randolphs to a super-sized “hometown date,” to fending off death threats and criticism over his diagnosis.

Colton Underwood announced last month that he'd tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo: Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Tubi)

“I’m doing so much better,” said the reality star, whose memoir, My First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV, was published on March 31. “I’m feeling healthy and back to my normal self.”

The 28-year-old credits Randolph — whom he has been dating since they met on The Bachelor — with “nursing me back to health.” And it turns out that the ABC show was good practice for being stuck at home with a girlfriend and her family.

“I joked to [Bachelor host] Chris Harrison that this is like a mix of ‘hometowns’ and ‘happy couple,’” Underwood told Yahoo Entertainment. “While the show is airing we have these things called ‘happy couple’ where you go and you spend time [together] so Cass and I spent time at four-day, five-day chunks where we couldn’t leave this house in L.A. … And that’s sort of essentially what this has been — not to downplay the coronavirus at all, but it’s been like one big ‘happy couple’/family bonding experience.”

But there’s of course been enormous stress, too — and not just that brought on by battling a fever, cough, breathlessness and body aches, which Underwood experienced as a result of having COVID-19. After he told fans about his diagnosis, the former football player was subjected to online abuse and even death threats. Some accused him of using his celebrity status to get a test — which he denies, noting that two doctors denied him one — while others tried to shame him for being treated and potentially exposing others.

