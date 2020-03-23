Colton Underwood Gives a Health Update and Says His Coronavirus Symptoms Are “Under Control”

Colton Underwood gave Bachelor host Chris Harrison an update on his coronavirus symptoms over the weekend.

Colton announced he tested positive for the illness on Friday.

It has been a rough couple of days for Colton Underwood following his coronavirus diagnosis, but the good news is that he’s going to be okay. Colton put our worries about his health at ease after hopping on Instagram Live with Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima as part of their Fireside Chats podcast, and he said his condition is improving.

“I’m good, I’ll be fine,” Colton said in the interview. “I’m lucky enough to have it under control for the most part.” When describing what the illness has been like for him, Colton explained that he’s had “a headache, body ache, terrible night sweats” as well as “shortness of breath,” aka the most crippling symptom for him to handle.

Colton first announced he tested positive for coronavirus on Instagram this past Friday. Colton said:

“I want to let you guys know. I’m 28, I consider myself pretty healthy, I work out regularly, I eat healthy. I became symptomatic a few days ago, got my test results back today, and they are positive. It’s been kicking my ass to put it very bluntly. The main thing is that I can’t even walk up a flight of stairs without feeling out of breath or going to the bathroom without sitting down because I’m exhausted. The reason why I’m sharing this is not to cause fear or panic, but to hopefully encourage you guys to stay home, do your part, take care of yourselves, take care of one another. I’m doing okay, I’m at [Cassie Randolph’s] family’s house in Huntington. Unfortunately, it means that we’re all in this together at this point. We’ll keep you posted, but we’re in good spirits and I just want to encourage everybody to stay at home. Stay in your house, do your part, and take care of one another. Love you guys.”

Thankfully, Colton is on medication to control his coronavirus symptoms, and Cassie Randolph’s family is taking care of him. He’s currently staying with Cassie and her fam at their home in Huntington Beach, California, but he’s in quarantine on the top floor.

“I mean I haven’t seen them in a few days because I’ve been up top, but every once in a while, they obviously make my meals and send my coffee up, and it’s been really nice,” he told Chris. “They’ve been taking care of me. I know my family back in Denver and Illinois both appreciate it too. So they’re worried and hopefully they’re hunkered down too.”

IDK about you, but I’m relieved to hear that Colton is doing better. It’s only a matter of time before he and Cass can continue being the most adorable couple I’ve ever laid eyes on!