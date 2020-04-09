Colton Underwood says ‘Bachelor’ producers ‘crossed the line’ by meddling in his relationship with Cassie Randolph

The coronavirus pandemic has put production on the next season of The Bachelorette on hold, while ABC has scrapped plans for its Bachelor Summer Games spinoff. But fans in need of a Bachelor Nation fix while they quarantine need look no further than their favorite online bookstore, where they’ll find a brand-spanking-new memoir courtesy of Colton Underwood.

Published on March 31, The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV unravels the former Bachelor’s personal history and complicated experience on the dating show. which notoriously played up his status as a then-26-year-old virgin. (Incidentally, Underwood, who is still dating final rose recipient Cassie Randolph, is more tight-lipped about his status these days.)

Speaking to Yahoo Entertainment from Randolph’s family home in California — where the couple is isolating following Underwood’s bout of COVID-19, from which he has since recovered — the former reality star addressed some of his book’s biggest revelations, including his frustrations with producers he felt sometimes “crossed the line” while filming Season 23 of The Bachelor.

Colton Underwood (pictured with girlfriend Cassie Randolph) spills behind-the-scenes details about his experience on The Bachelor in his new memoir. (Photo: John Fleenor via Getty Images)

“I tried to stay really professional with it because there’s sort of this fine line,” Underwood shared. “I understand it’s showbusiness, I understand what I signed up for, but it’s still also my personal life. They have another season, another Bachelor to move onto, and I have my life — and my decisions that I make on the show carry on into my real life.

“I’m so appreciative of the franchise and I’m very grateful for their opportunities, but of course there’s some things we disagreed on, there’s some frustrations on my behalf, and I’m sure there were things I could have done better for them as well, so I’m not downplaying that at all. But when it came to my relationship, I didn’t want them to get in the way, and I felt at times there were some certain things that happened that just sort of crossed the line in my opinion.”

