Colton Underwood says ‘The Bachelor’ helped him figure out his sexuality
And he can thank his appearance on “The Bachelor” where he fell in love with Cassie Randolph for that, he said.
Underwood, 28, was the show’s first virgin “Bachelor,” having initially shared that he was a Christian and waiting when he competed for Becca Kufrin’s heart during the 2018 season of “The Bachelorette.”
The former football player said revealing his virginity on “The Bachelorette” kicked off speculation about his sexuality.
“Even now, I still battle gay rumors when I’m with Cassie, but that’s how it was for me as a young kid in grade school and high school,” he said. “I can deal with them now.”
He said he “never acted” on his confusion over his sexuality and praised the reality dating competition is helping his self-discovery.
“I’m so grateful for the franchise for helping me grow, but I continue to have moments of self-reflection to realize, ‘Hey, maybe this is why I am the way I am,'” he said.
“I hope that this book can resonate or help even just one person that is struggle or going through a rough time in their life,” he wrote. “Thank you all so much for going on this ride with me.”