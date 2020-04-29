Come on mum! Cheeky lion cubs try to get their mother to play with them
Come on mum! Cheeky lion cubs try to get their mother to play with them by jumping onto her head and playfully biting her nose
- Young cubs can be seen leaping into the air and jumping onto their mum’s head, desperate for her to play too
- The delightful scene unfolded in the Masai Mara National Reserve in Nairobi, Kenya
- ‘I loved that the pictures show the emotional bond between the mother and cubs,’ the photographer said
Advertisement
Check your website health in 5 minutes with SEMrush SEO Audit Tool