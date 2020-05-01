Comeback queen Brandy Norwood wants to collaborate with the Red Hot Chili Peppers

Brandy Norwood is known as “The Vocal Bible” due to her distinctive timbre and intricate, layered riffs and runs. And her work — particularly on her groundbreaking fourth album, Afrodisiac, a forerunner of alternative R&B — has been cited and praised by Solange, Rihanna, Miguel, Kelly Rowland, Erykah Badu, and many others. But her influence goes even deeper than that. In fact, Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante has said that Brandy was a huge inspiration behind his guitar work on RHCP’s Album of the Year Grammy nominee, the double-disc Stadium Arcadium.

“She’s doing something different; she’s doing so many vocals that there’s never a space. Whenever one voice stops, another one does something in its place — there’s very little space and there are so many vocal parts that are breathy, you don’t know what you’re listening to. There’s so much going on, you can’t hear them with your conscious: You have to hear her voice with your subconscious. Even as a backup vocalist with a keen ear, I can’t hear where one part’s starting and one’s ending, because they’re all overplaying all over the place. Some of them have a watery sound, then metallic; she really creates a lot of dimension with her vocals, and Timbaland’s production does stuff that’s very avant-garde, very abstract and yet, in this context of pop music, I’m impressed with that. Noise in a pop context is such a beautiful thing to see,” Frusciante told Spin in 2006.

“I’ve always wanted to meet [John]. I was so shocked to hear that,” Brandy tells Yahoo Entertainment/SiriusXM Volume. “Actually, I saw Chris Rock [who inducted RHCP into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2012] — we were both in New York and we have the same voice doctor, so I was walking in, he was walking out. He was like, ‘Do you know my friend? John from the Red Hot Chili Peppers loves you to death!’ And that was the first person that I heard that from, that he liked my music or my voice or whatever. I was blown away. So I would love to meet [John] one day and work with him. That would be so cool.”

When we tell her that we might be able to get word out to the Chili Peppers’ camp, since Frusciante recently rejoined the group after a 10-year absence and they’re currently working on their comeback reunion album, Brandy doubles down on the idea. “You can hook that up, girl. Please do. I would love that!”

For now, though, Brandy has her own comeback in the works: collaborating with another A-lister, Chance the Rapper, on her banging single, “Baby Mama,” her first new music in eight years. It turns out Chance is yet another one of Brandy’s longtime admirers. “He reached out to me about the very first song that I ever put out, “I Wanna Be Down,’” Brandy says. “He wanted to sample something from that song, and we talked on FaceTime and I just really loved his energy. He’s always shown so much love and always paid homage to my previous music, and I told him, ‘Look, I’m going to need you for this up-and coming song that I have.’ And he loved the song. He did such a phenomenal job.”

As for her own lengthy musical absence, Brandy explains, “It took me a while, because I wasn’t pleased with everything that was going on in my music connection. I didn’t feel like I was really connecting to the kind of music that I wanted to do. And so even though it’s been a long time, I feel comfortable now putting something new out, because I believe in the music that I’ve been doing.”

Brandy confesses that the longer she waited to release new music, the more jittery she became. “I was overthinking; it happens when you’ve been gone for a long time and you feel like, ‘This might be my last project, this might be the only chance that I have.’ So I was very nervous about not putting out the right kind of music. It happens to every artist, where you feel like you’ve gotten some type of block or you feel like you’re not connecting the way you should. And I had to pull myself out of that.” She says she’s “definitely still nervous” as “Baby Mama” finally drops, but she has “a confidence also that’s intertwining with my nerves. So that’s why I can still feel good about talking about the new song. I feel confident, but I feel nervous, because there is a humility there for me, and I care about my music. I care about what people feel about it. I want them to feel it as much as I do.”