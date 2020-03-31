Comedian Michael Yo shares emotional post about recovering from coronavirus

The comedian, 45, posted an emotional video to Instagram, thanking his family for their love and his friends for their jokes during an eight-day stay in the hospital.

“Thank you to my amazing wife the rock to my foundation and to everyone that reached out. To all my comedian, personal friends and #JRE family it meant a lot,” he wrote in a caption.

Yo said: “I’m at home now, self-quarantined since I was at the hospital for eight days. A lot of people have been asking what happens, so basically, I went to the hospital. I have pneumonia and corona at the same time which if you’re watching the news, it’s the deadly combo right there. Man, it was scary. When I checked in, the doctor said, ‘This is going to go good fast and then it’s going to go really bad fast.'”

He thanked friends for bringing supplies to his wife, Claire Schreiner, and son, Oliver, saying “It meant so much” and that he loved watching people dropping off boxes at the front door through his Ring doorbell videos.