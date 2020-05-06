Comedy relief coming with Uni Revue’s ‘Pundemic’

news, local-news,

Politically-incorrect comedy institution Uni Revue is taking the show online for its 73rd year with Pundemic. Director Justin Wildsmith said the show, usually delivered at the Princess Theatre, would have the usual mix of song, dance, sketch and performance, all skewering state, national and international issues. “It’s a Tasmanian tradition,” Wildsmith said. “Our show contains nudity, swear words and the most toilet-ty of toilet humour, and our patrons who come and enjoy the show year after year expect that, and love it.” The show is planned for July 20. Audiences have a number of pre-sale options, including the stream for $12, download for $20, a DVD for $30, and any of the above plus the namedrop of a loved one in the show for $75 pozible.com/profile/justin-smith IN OTHER NEWS:

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/EH94Z6AwR5shPw9vaLVLum/08776cd0-0113-4c60-8988-1a163045d009.jpg/r0_110_1010_681_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg