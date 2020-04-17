Comic-Con has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns

The convention — which regularly draws more than 125,000 attendees, turning San Diego into the center of the pop-culture universe for four days each July — posted the announcement on its website

“For the first time in its 50-year history,” the organization behind the event said, they were announcing “with deep regret that there will be no Comic-Con in 2020.”

The convention stated its plans to continue at the scheduled date in July 2021. Similarly, WonderCon Anaheim — another gathering presented by the same group — said its April convention would seek to resume in March of next year.

Although the event originated as a celebration of comic books, it has mushroomed into a showcase for all forms of popular culture, including movies and TV shows. Movie studios, in particular, have turned the event into a platform to promote upcoming films, which have also been postponed because of the public-health crisis.