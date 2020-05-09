media_play

Commercial farming ‘one exception’ to property market drop

REA Group Chief Economist Nerida Consibee says commercial farming is “the one exception” in the market that has not been negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Bans on open house inspections and auctions are being eased across the nation in a move to restore elements of normality to the economy.

“It does make business and consumer confidence quite challenging when things don’t feel normal,” Ms Consibee told Sky News.

“People are very nervous about buying, shopping centres and retailers, no surprises there, pretty much every commercial type is seeing very low demand compared to the same time last year, the one exception though is commercial farming,” she said.

“We have seen a significant pickup from last year.

“It is Western Australia that is leading the trend; a very, very strong pickup in the level of interest in WA commercial farming, probably driven a lot by changes to drought conditions.

“Just looking more broadly at the way people are looking at commercial farming, they are looking beyond the commodity cycles and the environment and all those sorts of factors that probably in the past led to less stable conditions for that sector.”

Image: News Corp Australia