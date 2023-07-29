Commercial vehicle propeller shaft market to grow by USD 3,742.48 million from 2022 to 2027|Growth driven by increasing demand for commercial vehicles – Technavio

NEW YORK, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The commercial vehicle propeller shaft market is set to grow by USD 3,742.48 million from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 4.64% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The commercial vehicle propeller shaft market is fragmented, and the vendors are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market. American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc., Cardone Industries Inc., Comer Industries Spa, Dana Inc., Elbe Holding GmbH and Co. KG, GKN Automotive Ltd., Guru Nanak Auto Enterprises Ltd., Hindustan Hardy Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Wia Corp., IFA Holding GmbH, JTEKT Corp., Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd., NTN Corp., Powertrain Industries Inc., RSB Transmissions India Ltd., Toyota Motor Corp., Yamada Manufacturing Co. Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG are some of the major market participants -. To know about the vendor offerings – Request a sample report

Commercial Vehicle Propeller Shaft Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The commercial vehicle propeller shaft market report covers the following areas:

The commercial vehicle propeller shaft market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increasing demand for commercial vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the decline in automotive production due to global semiconductor chip shortage will hamper the market growth.

Commercial Vehicle Propeller Shaft Market 2023-2027: Drivers & Challenges

The increasing demand for commercial vehicles drives the growth of the commercial vehicle propeller shaft market. They are important components of a vehicle, as they support high loads and the rising demand for commercial vehicles is driving the growth of the global commercial vehicle propeller shaft market. Also, due to the improving socio-economic conditions, infrastructure, employment opportunities, and manufacturing in the developing and developed economies of APAC, the demand for commercial vehicles is rising. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the commercial vehicle propeller shaft market during the forecast period.

The overloading of heavy-duty trucks challenges the growth of the commercial vehicle propeller shaft market. The overloading causes road shocks and damages the driver’s cabin and cargo hold. Furthermore, fleet owners are focusing on increasing the payload capacity of vehicles to transport large quantities of cargo during a single delivery trip but in developing countries, commercial vehicles are commonly overloaded with cargo. Hence, the overlading of heavy-duty trucks will negatively impact the growth of the global commercial vehicle propeller shaft market during the forecast period.

Commercial Vehicle Propeller Shaft Market 2023-2027: Segment Analysis

Application

LCV



M&HCV

Type

Single Piece



Multi Piece

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Commercial Vehicle Propeller Shaft Market 2023-2027: Segmentation Highlights

The LCV segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. Factors such as high sales of various types of vehicles, such as small compact trucks, pickup vans, and pickup trucks drive the growth of the segment. Such vehicles are generally used for intra-city and inter-city transport. Also, they are available in various sizes, shapes, wheels, and weights. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the LCV segment of the commercial vehicle propeller shaft market during the forecast period.

Commercial Vehicle Propeller Shaft Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist commercial vehicle propeller shaft market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the commercial vehicle propeller shaft market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the commercial vehicle propeller shaft market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of commercial vehicle propeller shaft market vendors

Related Reports:

The commercial vehicle ADAS market size is expected to increase by USD 1.65 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 10.25%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers commercial vehicle ADAS market segmentations by technology (TPMS, PAS, FCW, and others), application (LCV and HCV), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The introduction of sensor technology is notably driving the commercial vehicle ADAS market growth.

The commercial vehicle telematics market size in the Americas is expected to increase to USD 7.97 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 16.6%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers commercial vehicle telematics market in the Americas segmentations by type (embedded telematics, smartphone-based telematics, and portable telematics) and application (LCV and M and HCVs). The cost savings options due to the adoption of telematics-enabled UBI is notably driving the commercial vehicle telematics market growth in the Americas.

Commercial Vehicle Propeller Shaft Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.64% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,742.48 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.24 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and India Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc., Cardone Industries Inc., Comer Industries Spa, Dana Inc., Elbe Holding GmbH and Co. KG, GKN Automotive Ltd., Guru Nanak Auto Enterprises Ltd., Hindustan Hardy Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Wia Corp., IFA Holding GmbH, JTEKT Corp., Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd., NTN Corp., Powertrain Industries Inc., RSB Transmissions India Ltd., Toyota Motor Corp., Yamada Manufacturing Co. Ltd., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global commercial vehicle propeller shaft market 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global commercial vehicle propeller shaft market 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis – Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition – Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application – Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application – Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 LCV – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on LCV – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on LCV – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on LCV – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on LCV – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 M and HCV – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and HCV – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 38: Chart on M and HCV – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on M and HCV – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on M and HCV – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on M and HCV – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Type – Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Type – Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Single piece – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Single piece – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Single piece – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Single piece – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Single piece – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Multi piece – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Multi piece – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Multi piece – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Multi piece – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Multi piece – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 63: Chart on North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 65: Chart on North America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on South America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on US – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on China – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Canada – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Canada – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Canada – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Canada – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Canada – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on India – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on India – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on India – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on India – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 111: American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 112: American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 113: American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 114: American Axle and Manufacturing Holdings Inc. – Segment focus

12.4 Cardone Industries Inc.

Exhibit 115: Cardone Industries Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 116: Cardone Industries Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Cardone Industries Inc. – Key offerings

12.5 Dana Inc.

Exhibit 118: Dana Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 119: Dana Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 120: Dana Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 121: Dana Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Dana Inc. – Segment focus

12.6 Elbe Holding GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 123: Elbe Holding GmbH and Co. KG – Overview



Exhibit 124: Elbe Holding GmbH and Co. KG – Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Elbe Holding GmbH and Co. KG – Key offerings

12.7 GKN Automotive Ltd.

Exhibit 126: GKN Automotive Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 127: GKN Automotive Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 128: GKN Automotive Ltd. – Key offerings

12.8 Hindustan Hardy Ltd.

Exhibit 129: Hindustan Hardy Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 130: Hindustan Hardy Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Hindustan Hardy Ltd. – Key offerings

12.9 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 132: Hitachi Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 133: Hitachi Ltd. – Business segments



Exhibit 134: Hitachi Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 135: Hitachi Ltd. – Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Hitachi Ltd. – Segment focus

12.10 Hyundai Wia Corp.

Exhibit 137: Hyundai Wia Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 138: Hyundai Wia Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 139: Hyundai Wia Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Hyundai Wia Corp. – Segment focus

12.11 IFA Holding GmbH

Exhibit 141: IFA Holding GmbH – Overview



Exhibit 142: IFA Holding GmbH – Product / Service



Exhibit 143: IFA Holding GmbH – Key offerings

12.12 JTEKT Corp.

Exhibit 144: JTEKT Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 145: JTEKT Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 146: JTEKT Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 147: JTEKT Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 148: JTEKT Corp. – Segment focus

12.13 Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd.

Exhibit 149: Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 150: Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd. – Business segments



Exhibit 151: Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 152: Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd. – Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Nexteer Automotive Group Ltd. – Segment focus

12.14 NTN Corp.

Exhibit 154: NTN Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 155: NTN Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 156: NTN Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 157: NTN Corp. – Segment focus

12.15 RSB Transmissions India Ltd.

Exhibit 158: RSB Transmissions India Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 159: RSB Transmissions India Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 160: RSB Transmissions India Ltd. – Key offerings

12.16 Yamada Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 161: Yamada Manufacturing Co. Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 162: Yamada Manufacturing Co. Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Yamada Manufacturing Co. Ltd. – Key offerings

12.17 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Exhibit 164: ZF Friedrichshafen AG – Overview



Exhibit 165: ZF Friedrichshafen AG – Business segments



Exhibit 166: ZF Friedrichshafen AG – Key news



Exhibit 167: ZF Friedrichshafen AG – Key offerings



Exhibit 168: ZF Friedrichshafen AG – Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 169: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 170: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 171: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 172: Research methodology



Exhibit 173: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 174: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 175: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

