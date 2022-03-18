Committed to accelerating growth of the inclusive digital economy, Evermos optimists to connect more than 500,000 Resellers beyond Tier 1 cities to regional SMEs and end consumers

BANDUNG, Indonesia, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Evermos, a social commerce platform headquartered in Indonesia, reinforces its commitment to support the Government to accelerate the transformation of an inclusive and sustainable digital economy. Supported by a technology-based platform, Evermos has created an enabling ecosystem for SMEs, local brands, and end consumers through the presence of resellers beyond Tier 1 cities. By the spirit of Collaborative Economy (“Ekonomi Gotong Royong” in Indonesian language), Evermos believes that an inclusive economy is more feasible to realize if supported by comprehensive and sustainable facilities, especially from the private sector, that are accessible for all segments of the society.

In line with the G20 Presidency that will be held in 2022 in Indonesia, Evermos reaffirms its commitment to the 3 areas: Digital Economy Transformation, Unemployment Rate Alleviation and Job Creation, and Women Empowerment in the Workplace and Communities. These points are manifested in Evermos’ daily products and services, through an Evermos application that connects resellers, SMEs, and local brands, with end consumers. In addition to the application, Evermos also provides various facilities, tools, and training for resellers and SMEs to foster their skills and knowledge hence it can be much easier for them to start or grow their businesses.

Digital Economy Transformation as Evermos’ Focuses on Accelerating Economic Growth

The Covid-19 pandemic inevitably impacts consumer behavior in many ways. Majority of the society has been adapting to current technology advancement for many aspects of life, including daily shopping. According to a recent survey from Global Consumer Insight (PwC), 86% of online shoppers prefer online shopping even though the social distancing rules have been relaxed.

Responding to such conditions, during the Press Conference of Evermos Brand New Identity Launch on Tuesday (15/03), Evermos Co-Founder and CEO Ghufron Mustaqim explained that Evermos application has been working for further improvements and innovations to make sure that even more people can easily join as resellers; it is indirectly stated they actively participate in supporting the growth of SMEs and local brands. Ghufron said at the press conference, “We have been preparing certain innovations to ensure that the journey for people to become a reseller will be much easier and feasible for literally everybody, not only those who live in Tier 1 cities but also for all grassroots communities. Supported by humanist technology, nowadays everyone will have an equal opportunity to chase over a more prosperous life and be financially independent. This is what makes Evermos different and a lot more competitive compared to other social commerce.“

On the same occasion, the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno, who led the launch of Evermos’ brand new identity on Tuesday (15/03), conveyed his full support for Evermos’ commitment to digital innovation. “This might be the first time a Minister comes and joins the launch of a product or start-up. But this is different; I am very thrilled to hear about Evermos’ passion and vision for the future of an inclusive digital economy. I genuinely wish that Evermos will continue to further contribute to a more sustainable creative economy industry in Indonesia,” said Sandiaga Uno in the middle of the press conference (15/03).

Continuously support SMEs, Unemployment Rate Alleviation and Job Creation, also Women Empowerment

In addition to resellers, Evermos involves SMEs and local brands within the ecosystem to help them grow their business through Evermos’ products and services, and a network of resellers throughout Indonesia. “SMEs and local brands are within Evermos’ ecosystem, hence we have the access to connect them to the network of resellers, which currently accounts for more than 500,000 resellers across Indonesia’s regions. Supported by an inclusive ecosystem for resellers, SMEs, and consumers, we wish that it can enable us to support the government to wider job opportunities and further reduce the unemployment rate.” Ghufron Mustaqim said at the press conference (15/03).

Women empowerment is also part of Evermos’ commitment going forward. Evermos Brand Ambassadors Alyssa Soebandono and Ria Miranda, who are also mothers, entrepreneurs, and activists for community building, stated their excitement and support for Evermos. “I wish Evermos can help a lot more women out there, especially mothers and those who are underprivileged. According to Evermos’ data, I witness that up to 70% of Evermos resellers are women. I am very happy about this fact because it means that even though a mother is busy with household errands, they still have an opportunity to earn additional income, furthermore gain new knowledge and expand their network. Having an Evermos application, they only need a mobile phone to start a business. They do not even need a capital fund like many other start-ups have started,” said Alyssa Soebandono and Ria Miranda at the end of the press conference (15/03).

About Us

Evermos is a social commerce platform with a strong vision to enable a Collaborative Economy for the growth of economy in Indonesia. Evermos provides an ecosystem that supports individuals beyond Tier 1 cities who intend to start a business or earn additional income by becoming a reseller, without a capital fund and it is all free to be accessed for everyone. Supported by Evermos platform, resellers, SMEs, local brands, and consumers can experience a free and seamless journey to conduct a transaction through our technology-powered platform. Evermos platform includes a product interface, comprehensive and continuously updated marketing kit such as catalog, access to a digital payment gateway, and logistics. Besides the tools, Evermos provides regular training from professionals so that our resellers can continuously upgrade and foster their skills and knowledge.

Currently, there are more than 500,000 resellers within Evermos ecosystem across Indonesia and more than 700 brand partners. A more detailed company profile can be accessed through our website https://evermos.com/home/ .

