Commonwealth Bank closes Tasmanian branches temporarily

news, local-news,

The Newstead Commonwealth Bank branch is one of four is Tasmania to temporarily close its doors because of the coronavirus pandemic. Branches at Penguin, Hobart and the University of Tasmania’s Sandy Bay campus have also closed for up to six months. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania A CBA spokeswoman said staff from the closed branches would be redeployed to work in Australian-based call centres and online teams “to help meet the demand from people seeking financial assistance”. “Since the pandemic was declared in early March, we have received more than one million calls and online requests for help,” the spokeswoman said. “In particular, calls to our hardship line have increased by 800 per cent compared to the period before the pandemic.” IN OTHER NEWS: According to the spokeswoman, visits by customers to some CBA branches have fallen by more than 50 per cent during the same period because of governments have forced people to stay in their homes. “Transaction volumes in branch have dropped significantly as a result while there has been a large increase in customers doing their banking online through Netbank and the CommBank App,” she said. Across Australia 114 CBA branches will temporarily close and 500 staff will be affected. “To minimise inconvenience for branch customers, the vast majority of the temporary closures will occur at branches where another branch is operating normally within five kilometres,” the spokeswoman said. “Our ATMs at temporarily-closed branches will continue to operate as normal. “Customers will also be able to use our Bank@Post service at Australia Post offices to do day-to-day transactional banking. The CBA, which posted a $4.47 billion net profit in the first half of the 2019/20 financial year, is the second bank to make changes to service delivery in Northern Tasmania this month. Bank of Heritage Isle announced it would permanently close its branches in Launceston, Beaconsfield, George Town and Hobart.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/ZivXBBkcAdqXyF8ViztE3i/0e5187c3-d324-4177-b890-48b8909a7129.jpg/r2_0_1015_572_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg