Communicare Michigan Opens new Location in Grand Rapids, MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Announcing the opening of our unique vocational rehab program called The Care Boutique. This rehabilitation day program focuses on client-centered vocational counseling, modeling real life work situations. Communicare provides neurocognitive and neurobehavioral services to individuals with post trauma, mental impairments and acquired brain injuries through a functional, community integrated and multidisciplinary approach.

Our clients have an array of paid work experience and skill options: Creating products to be sold in the store, daily facility operations, vocational education, social media, and maintaining the storefront. The Care Boutique offers a fabulous shopping experience with something for everyone. Our selection includes both products created by our clients as well as a wide variety of distinctive gifts, clothing, and home décor.

Communicare Michigan, which just celebrated its 25th anniversary, having locations in both Troy and Utica Michigan, is excited to welcome a West Michigan location. The ability to serve our clients on the east and west side of the state is critical to our dedication to providing individuals with mental and neurological impairments their maximum level of functioning in a unique community environment.

Communicare Michigan offers a variety of programs and services in Grand Rapids, Troy and Utica, including: Day Program, Semi-Independent Living and Outpatient Therapies.

The Care Boutique is located at 3630 Plainfield Ave, NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525. For more information, please visit communicaremichigan.com or ateske@ourcmi.com

