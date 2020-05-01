media_play

Communist China’s ‘weird spin’ wants the world to believe COVID-19 ‘was accidental’

Beijing doesn’t want the world to think the deadly coronavirus came from a viral laboratory in Wuhan as that theory could “point to the worst fear of everybody” the disease was intentionally unleashed upon the globe, says Sky News host Rowan Dean.

It comes as US President Donald Trump had said he’s seen evidence the Wuhan Institute of Virology is the origin of COVID-19, not a wet market in the Chinese city.

President Trump also said the World Health Organisation should be “ashamed” for being a “public relations agency for China”.

Discussing the president’s comments with Sky News host Peta Credlin, Mr Dean said Donald Trump “is right to shame” the WHO as it has become a “discredited organisation”.

He said the Communist Party of China has produced some “weird spin” as to the origins of COVID-19, at time making allegations it had actually come from America and then reiterating it came from a wet market in Wuhan.

“Everything points now to it actually having come from a viral laboratory, there’s two of them in Wuhan which work on not only viruses but also in using viruses in some kind of biotechnological fashion,” Mr Dean said.

“It’s always been likely or certainly possible that the virus somehow escaped, either accidentally or heaven forbid deliberately, from one of these viral laboratories”.

“Clearly Beijing does not want us to think that it’s coming out of these laboratories because that could in-turn point to the worst fear of everybody that it was somehow or other, intentional”.

Image: Getty