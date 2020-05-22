Community achievement needs to be recognised

news, local-news,

When communities come together, large or small, they can do incredible things. The Tasmanian Community Achievement Awards have opened for nominations and last year’s business winner, apiarist Lindsay Bourke, from Australian Honey Products would love to see more representation from Northern Tasmania. “I’d love to see more Northern Tasmanians be finalists or win because we don’t often win things,” he said. Australian Honey Products have won two awards in the two past iterations of the awards, for business and agriculture. Mr Bourke said it was a humbling experience not only for himself but for his staff, particularly those who nominated him and the business. “It’s really for the staff [the award] because we couldn’t have done it without everyone coming together,” he said. Mr Bourke said it was more important now than ever that people took the time to celebrate those who go the extra mile, particularly as we are all still relatively isolated during the coronavirus pandemic. He said he felt humbled to be part of the group of winners from last year, all of whom were doing fantastic things in their community. Mr Bourke encouraged everyone to have a go and nominate someone because it was a great “feather in your cap” if you did win. Winners from last year for North and North-West Tasmania include the Tasmanian Farmers and Graziers Association and Smithton aged care provider Emmerton Park. Nominations are now open for the Tasmanian Community Achievement Awards. To nominate, head to the website and click on the ‘nominate now’ button. You can also nominate someone by calling the office on 6234 9677 and passing on their details. Nominations close July 22. For more information email caa@awardsaustralia.com

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/wHYHMmAn7bhNPtaAR3pUhR/55a0fa86-971b-404d-b5a7-e72304cc20c0.jpg/r10_0_4438_2502_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg