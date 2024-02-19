Community and Diversity Lead to Strong Showing for Lopez Negrete Communications at the 62nd Annual American Advertising Federation – Houston Awards

HOUSTON, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Lopez Negrete Communications, Inc., one of the nation’s premier Hispanic-owned and -operated, full-service agencies announced today they won a total of 21 awards at the 62nd Annual American Advertising Federation–Houston Chapter Awards, including the prestigious Mosaic Award for Diversity. ZapBoomBang Studios, a state-of-the-art video post-production and recording studio, took home a sought-after “Best of Show” for the production of Lopez Negrete Communications’ “Cautionary Tales” campaign created for Hyundai Motor America’s IONIQ line of all-electric vehicles.

The agency’s work for the “Mi Sangre” book by Roj Rodriguez won the Mosaic Award for Diversity. A deeply personal and emotive project, the book chronicles the author’s search of his Mexican roots and heritage. Lopez Negrete Communications took this intuitive and memory-driven subject and enhanced the sensory experience with a unique QR code leading to a playlist of evocative music connecting readers with the imagery and heritage in the book. It’s a celebration of a community and a trip to the emotions, feelings, and memories of a Mexico remembered and missed.

Lopez Negrete Communications’ community-focused work was also recognized through a total of six Gold and four Silver awards for their work with the Ad Council on two public service campaigns, “Some Things Come with Age, Others Don’t” for the Alzheimer’s Association, and “When You Fail to Plan, You Plan to Fail” for FEMA. These campaigns touched on different, but equally important points, identifying signs of cognitive change in Latinos, and encouraging older adults to execute advance planning for natural emergencies.

ZapBoomBang Studios’ first-ever Best in Show – Broadcast award was the result of their technical post-production work for Hyundai Motor America’s “Cautionary Tales” campaign. Developed by Lopez Negrete Communications, the campaign connects with Hispanic Americans and introduces them to the all-electric IONIQ lineup by debunking misconceptions that make buying an electronic vehicle intimidating for the community.

“I’m incredibly proud and thankful for our team and the work we’ve done within the agency and alongside ZapBoomBang,” says Lopez Negrete Communications’ President and CEO Alex López Negrete. “It’s an honor to have the judges recognize our community-driven work with the Ad Council and give a nod to the emotional, personal work for Roj Rodriquez’s “Mi Sangre”. This work is about more than just results; it’s about tapping into the human element of every project and working with an eye and care for the tremendous impact our work can have. Kudos to every member of the team that made these insightful, relevant, and results-producing projects possible, and many thanks to our family of clients that appreciate the power of insights that bring about relevance and authenticity and support us by giving us room to push creative boundaries.”

Lopez Negrete Communications also received the following honors:

“Mi Sangre” publication by Roj Rodriguez Mosaic Award for Diversity, one Gold

Ad Council Six Gold, four Silver, one Certificate of Excellence

Hyundai Motor America Two Gold, one Silver

Worldfest 56 th Houston Two Silver

McDonald’s Two Gold

Lopez Negrete Communications (Self-Promotion) One Silver



ZapBoomBang Studios also received the following honors:

Hyundai Motor America Best of Show – Broadcast, one Gold, two Silver

The Ad Council One Gold , one Silver



The American Advertising Awards is the advertising industry’s largest and most representative competition, attracting more than 25,000 entries every year in local AAF Ad Club competitions. The mission of the American Advertising Awards is to recognize and reward the creative spirit of excellence in the art of advertising.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/community-and-diversity-lead-to-strong-showing-for-lopez-negrete-communications-at-the-62nd-annual-american-advertising-federation–houston-awards-302065272.html

SOURCE Lopez Negrete Communications

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

