‘Community and the economy will be reforged’

news, local-news,

Like many, I’ve had a few sleepless nights worried about the impact of coronavirus. Are my children OK at school? Are my elderly parents at risk? How will the economy cope? Will friends in business survive? Am I doing the right thing going to that meeting or should I work from home? They are existential questions many are asking. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania Those restless nights become early morning starts and with sunrise getting later as we head towards winter, it can be a little gloomy. But, if it is always darkest before dawn, then it is in that auroral light that hope dawns anew. Two moments last week brought some focus for me. The first was a hot air balloon rising in the still air, the noise of its burner the only sound over the Tamar River. The second was a magnificent sunrise that turned the water pink and the clouds purple. It might seem glib now with people losing their jobs, people uncertain about their businesses and people worried about their health or the health of their loved ones, but we will get through this. The coronavirus pandemic is first and foremost a health and well-being issue and that is rightly the focus. Listen to the expert advice and do not think it doesn’t apply to you: solipsism will be society’s ondoing. But I would encourage people to consider how their spending choices could help the local economy. Tourism, hospitality, retail and event businesses are already feeling the pressure of fewer customers, and small to medium businesses will be hardest hit. Just as we are trying to flatten the curve of increased infection, we should also try and flatten the curve of any economic decline, and the packages presented by the state and federal governments will help in that regard. It is important that we try and sandbag small and medium businesses from the economic impact so that when we come through the pandemic, businesses are still in business and workers are still working. Tasmanians should consider their buying choices and spend their money in local businesses where possible. With the federal government’s cash payments hitting many people’s bank accounts at the end of the month, it’s important that money is spent locally to keep businesses afloat. Whether that’s supporting a retailer with an impulse buy, taking a stay-cation in the region or picking up some take-away from a restaurant, it all keeps cash flow in businesses with small reserves. My wife and I picked up some dinner from the Black Cow and while I probably should have had greater focus on RSA (I blame Count Camillo Negroni for asking his bartender to strengthen his favourite cocktail – the Americano – by replacing the soda water with gin) it was something small that might keep that business in business for a while longer. People who are able to might also consider supporting businesses by buying a gift voucher and tucking it away for a future date or perhaps a Christmas present. In these uncertain times, NTDC will be working closely with its member councils on measures needed to bounce back from the economic impact of the pandemic. Areas like population growth, renewed exports, resumption and rebuilding of the tourism and events industry, and a focus on smart technologies and different ways of working will be more important than ever. Jokingly, I often steal Bill Clinton’s campaign advisor’s line when friends and family ask what NTDC’s role is and say, “It’s the economy, stupid”. In truth, economic development is the process by which communities become wealthier and healthier and have higher standards of living and educational attainment. That is being challenged in ways not seen since the Great Depression. We are in uncharted times but this is also an opportunity for Tasmanians to stick together and support each other and that is what we do really well. This is the crucible through which our community and economy will be reforged. Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/KViUeVwcF3JZNxTr9Y5MLQ/9d37699a-4831-4b6e-ad5b-1f63ff788fc9.jpg/r22_0_1673_933_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg