“Community” Creator Dan Harmon Hints At The Movie Finally Happening

Posted on by


There’s been talk of a movie coming since the series ended in 2015, and Joel McHale even told Conan back then that there was a big chance for a movie if creator Dan Harmon was willing to write the script.

View this video on YouTube


youtube.com

Now that the series is on Netflix, fans have been even more eager for the movie to finally come.

Last month, Joel mentioned to Variety that there’s been recent talk about making a movie, saying “There’s way more rumblings than there used to be. Alison [Brie] tweeted that she got a phone call from Sony […] But I would say there’s a better chance than there’s ever been.”


Nbc / Getty Images

“For a long time I was like, ‘never gonna happen.’ And now I think with the renewed interest, and I know the cast is interested, that it could happen.”

Well, it looks like we’ll finally get the Community movie we’ve been waiting for!

In a new interview with The Wrap about what’s next for Community, Dan Harmon strongly hinted at the movie being in the works. “I can say that there are conversations happening that people would want to be happening and that I’m very, very excited about the coming months,” he revealed.


Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via

At this point, nothing’s completely certain, since the COVID-19 has halted many films and TV shows for the time being, but it’s definitely promising!

This recent talk about a movie is also coming right when the cast is reuniting for a charity table read and Q&A, so it makes perfect sense that the gang would get back together virtually beforehand.

Bonus ep #thedarkesttimelinepodcast AVAILABLE NOW. This is just after the Community script read we taped yesterday. The Read will be up Monday May 18th to benefit @FrontlineFoods and @WCKitchen please give if you can. Thanks @Sony &amp; @RashisTVUgly Thx https://t.co/RlLdjTpmys

Hopefully they’ll reveal more details during the Q&A! Make sure to tune in for the table read on May 18 at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on the Community YouTube page to see if they share what’s in store.

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.





Source link