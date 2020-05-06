Community feedback sought on expansion

news, local-news,

The Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service is calling on the community to have their say on the proposed expansion of the Discovery Holiday Park at Cradle Mountain. Discovery Holiday Parks is seeking to update the current facilities and increase cabin and camping accommodation at Cradle Mountain village on land managed by the PWS. The proposed expansion will create additional 122 new sites inclusive of 71 cabins and 51 new caravan sites to be developed over five stages. The proposal includes supporting infrastructure for sewer, water and stormwater to meet requirements and have been prepared in consultation with Kentish Council, PWS and TasWater. The proposed development is on public land within the Vale of Belvoir Conservation Area, which sits outside the Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area. The draft Environmental Impact Statement states the proposal will require vegetation in the reserve to be cleared and converted to visitor accommodation and supporting infrastructure such as roads, water and power. Minimal vegetation clearance between buildings and campsites is proposed for visual screening of the development and maintaining a bushland setting. It is believed the view of the development from the road and Cradle Mountain visitor centre is unlikely to change significantly and will remain consistent with Cradle Village. The Tasmania Fire Service is considering the amount of vegetation that can be retained between buildings as proposed in the Bushfire Hazard Management Plan. The EIS states the range of clearing could be between 2.2 to 4.5 hectares of the 14.2 hectares to be leased with the removal of larger trees required due to the hazard they pose. It is also acknowledged that the site has burrows that could potentially be habitat for wombats, devils or quoll dens. Following the public consultation period, which is until June 3, the draft EIS will be updated to address public comments before it is finalised for assessment. Other assessments will include local government, building standards and compliance with building in bushfire prone areas. The draft EIS outlining the potential impacts to natural, cultural and recreational values and the commitments proposed to avoid or mitigate negative impacts, is available on the PWS website. Frequently asked questions and other documents are also available to provide the community with the information on the Parks and Wildlife Service website under the Have Your Say section.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/4rAGbAysXAJRuTudYwyCNp/ce7baf8b-9c5f-43a5-b138-fa97fed2b93b.JPG/r2_203_3975_2448_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg