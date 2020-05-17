Community pride priority for George Town in strategy draft

community,

The George Town Council has released a draft for its Community Strategic Plan for the next decade. The plan outlines key challenges and opportunities for the region, and how best to tackle them between 2020 and 2030. The report was compiled by council through a number of workshops and data analysis of the region before a draft was released. A key focus for the municipality, according to the report, was employment. “Median weekly income at the time of the 2016 census were lower in George Town than in Tasmania or Australia as a whole. This raises concerns around social inclusion,” the report said. “There is a lingering external perception that George Town is a community with significant social issues.” Census data revealed the median weekly income in George Town was $854; the state average is $1,100 per week. The strategy cites community pride, pursuing local opportunities and being open to new ideas, among other principles and directives, as guidance for improving the liveability of George Town. Strategic priorities include building on capacity for public facilities for both sporting and other recreational purposes, such as events, to promote community participation. In terms of improving economic opportunities, the strategy highlights the Bell Bay Advanced Manufacturing Zone, tourism and George Town’s agricultural sector as opportunities for growth. “As the large-scale electricity-driven industries approach the end of their life cycle, the Bell Bay Advanced Manufacturing Zone Committee is steering a course towards a future circular economy approach for local, regional and state growth,” the report said. “A future hydrogen production facility at Bell Bay will deliver renewable energy, direct jobs and facilitate business start-up opportunities. The aim is to be a centre of excellence in clean green technologies and sustainable waste management.” The strategy is available online at georgetown.tas.gov.au. George Town residents can submit written responses to the council until 4pm on June 5.

