‘Community’ Reunion: Donald Glover — and the Entire Cast — Are Ready to Do a Movie

Fans hoping for a “” movie announcement are going to have to wait a little longer. The cast and creator Dan Harmon reunited recently for a table read, followed by a Q&A to reminisce about the show — but continue to tap dance around the notion that the second half of the show’s “Six Seasons and a Movie” prophecy might come true.

“We can’t make movies right now,” quipped Donald Glover, who was among the “Community” stars who gathered to read the Season 5 episode “Cooperative Polygraphy,” as part of an event to support COVID-19 relief charities. In particular, the reunion, which streamed on Monday on Sony Pictures TV’s “Community” YouTube page, was a benefit for Frontline Foods and José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen, two groups working to get means to frontline responders and vulnerable communities.

But here’s perhaps the breakthrough: During the Q&A, Glover said he would be game for such a film, joining his co-stars, all of whom have reiterated their desire for a “Community” movie. Star Joel McHale has suggested in various interviews that Glover — given his music career as Childish Gambino, his TV career with “Atlanta” and a film docket as well — might be too busy to join in.

Glover, however, was among the “Community” stars expressing quite a bit of nostalgia for the show, which has gained quite a bit more attention in recent weeks after being added to Netflix on April 1.

“Watching it now, I’m like, ‘Oh, this show’s really punk,’” he said. “Really subversive and like kind of punk. We had so much fun and now I’m like, ‘I want to watch this show again, like it was brand new.’”

Glover even recounted the time he and co-star Danny Pudi fell asleep in a corner of the set while shooting the show’s blanket fort in the Season 2 episode “Conspiracy Theories and Interior Design.”

“I remember waking up and being like, this is my favorite feeling I’ve ever had,” he said. “I was so happy, and then somebody brought us burgers. I just remember being like, I feel like a child. Getting to play around in this fort, eating burgers, and just laughing with friends. I remember being like, ‘this is special.’”

Creator Dan Harmon admitted that now that so much time has lapsed since the end of “Community” in 2015, he’s found even more appreciation for the show. “When I watch the episodes now, I have these waves come over me of like, first of all, my writers were amazing and probably didn’t get rewarded for it as much as maybe I thought the job was, but second… the whole cast is just like a machine on a basketball court that automatically slam dunks everything that you put onto the court.

“We’ve all had enough success individually that we all know it doesn’t get any better,” he said.

Said Gillian Jacobs: “I think we were lucky to realize that it was special while we were doing it, which you don’t always know it’s the good times when the good times are happening. I just get more sentimental as the years go on.”

Jacobs said as an only child, she had always been a bit of a loner — but “Community” gave her a taste of being part of a large family. “It gave me personally that real life feeling of feeling like part of a group in a way that I don’t think I’d ever really felt like before,” she said.

Yvette Nicole Brown also said that even in hindsight, she felt the long hours working on “Community” were “worth it. If you’re going to leave your family for 16 hours a day, you want to be locked in with this group of people. Every time we’ve come together, if we’re talking on a group chat, or we’re meeting up for some delicious type of meat that Joel encourages us to eat. It’s still that same feeling of people just coming together enjoying the weirdness. Because all of us are crazy. We’re all weird in such unique ways. And we celebrate that weirdness at each of us, which I love.”

Added Jim Rash: “We’re very lucky because we don’t want to leave each other. It feels like we find reasons to get back together which is lovely. And stay in each other’s lives.”

During the reunion, Rash also got a bonus shout-out from Glover. When discussing Rash’s famous “payday rap” on the show as Dean Pelton, real-life famous rapper Glover was enthusiastic: “I’m being dead serious, deadly. That’s the best rap done by anybody dressed like that,” he joked. “When he does it, ‘let me catch my breath,’ it’s so scary and funny. It’s so satisfying because you’re like it feels like he’s being taken over.”