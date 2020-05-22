Community’s ‘essential’ support for cancer service

news, local-news,

The comfort and privacy of its patients has always been a priority of Launceston General Hospital’s W.P. Holman Clinic. But thanks to the support of the clinic’s trust, the experience for patients receiving cancer treatment has been made a lot more comfortable. The W.P. Holman Clinic Trust recently provided funds to help with the refurbishment of the radiation therapy treatment and waiting areas. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania The clinics’ waiting rooms had not been updated since the early 2000s. Since then demand for treatment has grown substantially, reducing the ability to provide patients with a private waiting area. Chief radiation therapist Natalie Kidd said among the busy clinical environment, it was important to ensure patients felt safe. “This room is a place where patients and staff can talk privately prior to their first day of treatment,” she said. “This ensures that any questions or concerns patients may have can be addressed prior to treatment and to make sure patients and their families feel well supported and informed about what to expect on their cancer journey.” The Northern W.P. Holman Clinic Trust was established in 1999 by a group of friends and supporters of the hospital. Ms Kidd said the trust, supported by donations from the community, had been behind many developments within the clinic over the past 20 years. “The state government, the federal government, they provide very well for us. But it’s through the trust and the donations of the community that we can just do those extra finishing touches,” she said. “We see them as essential, because the service isn’t just about the treatment.It’s about the atmosphere and that feeling of the department. That’s where the support we receive from the Northern Tasmanian community, is just overwhelming.” Sign up to one of our many newsletters:

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/hmGELMDNLvR57UVp2m7fXz/a0cd7a39-680b-4e12-aaec-9100c8b58eae.jpg/r3_0_5973_3373_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg