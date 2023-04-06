Compal Electronics Has Launched "AblatePal" RF Ablation System and "BreathePal" Bilevel Ventilator in Therapeutic Medical Device Market

TAIPEI, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Compal Electronics (“Compal”), a leading Taiwanese electronics company, has announced its expansion into the development of innovative therapeutic medical devices. Compal has launched a new radiofrequency ablation (RFA) system for percutaneous, intraoperative coagulation and ablation of soft tissue, including partial or complete ablation of non-resectable liver lesions and a Bilevel ventilator for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and respiratory insufficiency caused by central and/or mixed apneas.

The “AblatePal” RF ablation system uses the heat energy generated by electrical resistance when the current passes through the tissue to cauterize the tumor to cause tumor necrosis with its advanced cooling technology to prevent normal tissue damaged and has positive outcomes which can improve the wound size and shorten hospital stay for patients. The “BreathePal” Bilevel ventilator provides continuous or intermittent positive pressure ventilation for adults with respiratory insufficiency or failure, suitable for use in home or hospital settings. With interchangeable battery and humidifier design, it can be used more easily and with more flexibility.

According to Martin Wong, President and CEO of Compal, the company has been actively developing the medical and healthcare industry in recent years, focusing on the field of high-end medical equipment, and mastering key technologies and quality.

Compal has chosen Malaysia as the first stop on its international journey, hoping to deepen bilateral medical talent and technology exchange and achieve a sustainable new partnership based on “people-oriented” principles.

Casper Chen, Senior Director of Compal, stated that the company has established a demonstration and training center to deepen medical exchanges with Malaysia. We will be exhibiting SE-Asian Healthcare & Pharma Show (SEACare) at booth no 4080 in KLCC from April 19-21, 2023. This will establish long-term relationships with hospitals and medical partners to accelerate the popularization and application of tumor treatment.

Compal is continuously developing smart medical and health care business including therapeutic equipment, long-term care, telehealth, electronic medical records and smart ward. Also, Compal operates a clinic to develop precision medicine as well as cooperate with many hospitals to go to eHealth and AI. It is looking forward to providing a total solution platform to improve the quality of life for patients with its innovative medical devices.

