Complete Lockdown In 19 States As Coronavirus Cases Cross 400: Centre

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today tweeted: “Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself, save your family, follow the instructions seriously. I request state governments to ensure rules and laws are followed.” The Centre has asked state governments to take legal action against those found violating lockdown orders.

The country registered 37 fresh cases of the virus today, which pushed the total to 415. Of this, 41 are foreign nationals and nine persons died. The deaths were reported from Gujarat, Bihar, Karnataka, Delhi, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bengal and Himachal Pradesh.

The Centre — which earlier shut down international flights, passenger trains and interstate buses — today banned domestic flights. Airlines have to plan operations so as to land at their destination before 11.59 pm on Tuesday, the government said. Only cargo flights will be allowed. Metro services have also been stopped in an effort to enforce social distancing, which, scientists say is the only way to stop the virus.

As part of its move to contain the spread of misinformation on social media, the government has warned that no person, institution or organisation, will use print, electronic or social media, for dissemination of any information without ascertaining the facts.

Punjab became the first in the country to impose curfew in the entire state with no relaxation, and only exempted essential services to prevent the infection. Two days ago, Punjab had shut down public transport, shops, malls gyms and swimming pools. Only essential goods and services were allowed.

Delhi, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh declared a statewide lockdown. Partial restrictions were announced in a number of states – including Uttar Pradesh, Bengal, Bihar, Haryana, Kerala, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand.

Lockdown that leaves only essential goods and services available has also been imposed on 80 districts across the country, where COVID-19 cases have been confirmed.

The country’s premier medical institute, Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences, decided to shut down its OPD, including specialty services, all new and follow up patients’ registration, indefinitely from March 24. Last week, the hospital had postponed all non-essential medical procedures and surgeries.

Two weeks ahead of schedule, the Lok Sabha was adjourned indefinitely in view of the coronavirus threat. The government introduced two bills even as some Opposition members, including those from the Congress, wanted to know when the government would announce a financial package for sectors affected by the coronavirus outbreak.