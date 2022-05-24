COMPLEX CANADA CELEBRATES 20 YEARS OF CONVERGENCE CULTURE

Marking its 20th Birthday, Complex Canada is Giving Canadians the

Chance to Win a Trip for Two to ComplexCon in Long Beach, California

Custom 20th Birthday Editorial Features Include 20 Best Canadian Rap

Songs of All Time, 20 Canadians Shaping Culture, a Special Episode of

Northern Clutch, and More

Share on Social: https://bit.ly/3wvpsCS

TORONTO, May 24, 2022 /CNW/ – Complex Canada , a division of Buzzfeed Inc.’s Complex Networks and part of the Corus Entertainment portfolio, is rolling out the red carpet for the brand’s 20th birthday with an epic flyaway contest and custom editorial features celebrating the artists, athletes, and trailblazers who have shaped Canadian culture. Canadians who follow Complex Canada on Instagram, and like and comment on the 20th birthday contest photo, will be entered to win a trip for two to ComplexCon 2022 in Long Beach, California (contest runs until June 3).



“Complex has spent 20 years championing the people, brands, and new trends you need to know now and will obsess over next while seamlessly building integrated consumer universes around them. The Canadian market has been an essential and valuable audience that helps to authenticate our position as a global youth entertainment network with unparalleled reach to millennials and Gen Z,” said Justin Killion, President, Complex Networks. “As our birthday celebration begins, we’re excited to unveil new programs that bring our audience closer to the brand. This is our way of thanking them for their continued support over the years.”

In 2002, Complex Magazine launched with the mission to highlight and champion the accelerating convergence of cultures and subcultures. Since its inception as a magazine, Complex has grown into a powerful youth entertainment network with unparalleled reach to millennials and Gen Z with over 125 million total network followers/subscribers*. Amid a growing demand for international presence and localized culture coverage, Complex Canada joined the Corus Entertainment portfolio in 2019 with a focus on celebrating Canadian contributions to convergence culture across the brand’s key categories, including streetwear and style, lifestyle, music, food, entertainment, sneakers, and sports. Today, Complex.com ranks #1 vs. key competitors in the M18-34 digital demographic in Canada** and holds top spot as the #1 lifestyle and fashion platform for the same demographic online among Canadians**.

Over the next several months, Complex Canada will publish a series of 20th birthday editorial features celebrating 20 years of cross-cultural pacesetting with Canadian trendsetters. Kicking off the coverage is a feature and photo essay with Canadian photographer and creative director Norman Wong . Over the last 20 years Wong has documented Canada’s evolving music scene, and Complex Canada is sharing a retrospective feature celebrating his work, his impact, and his legacy in Canadian culture. Other 20th birthday features coming soon include 20 Best Canadian Rap Songs of All Time, 20 Canadians Who Will Shape the Culture in the Next 20 Years, and How the Last 20 Years of Toronto’s Streetwear Scene Helped Shape the City’s Identity.

With a dynamic offering of custom client integrations and opportunities targeting key markets and demographics, Complex Canada will also debut a special episode of its award-winning series Northern Clutch, sponsored by Puma. Northern Clutch, Complex Canada’s first original series, is an award-winning docu-series that celebrates and introduces the next generation of Canadian authorities in music, sports, food, and more. In the special 20th birthday episode, Complex Canada’s Alex Narvaez sits down with Toronto songster anders , a rising star whose fan base spans several continents. Watch the special episode this summer exclusively on www.complex.ca .

Complex Canada is powered and operated by Corus Entertainment’s award-winning social-first agency, so.da.

Sources:

*Internal Monthly Subscriber Report, Internal Monthly Video View Report, Comscore (US Only // Feb 2022), Socialbakers, Snapchat, YouTube Analytics

**comScore Media Metrix, March 2022, Multiplatform data, Base: Total Canada, All Locations, M18-34 digital audience

Check Us Out:



https://www.facebook.com/complex https://twitter.com/Complex https://www.instagram.com/complex/

About Complex Networks

Complex Networks champions the people, brands and new trends you need to know now, will obsess over next, and we build consumer universes around them. We’re what a modern entertainment company looks like and what others have followed since 2002. From pop culture and style (Complex), food entertainment (First We Feast), music discovery (Pigeons and Planes), sneaker news (Sole Collector) to our festival of cultural convergence (ComplexCon) — if you want to be part of what’s next and build valuable relationships with the audiences who live in it, join us at Complex Networks.



Complex Networks is a part of BuzzFeed Inc., and creates and distributes programming with premium distributors, including Netflix, Hulu, Corus, TBS and truTV, Snap, Spotify, Tempo, and Roku. Our content spans music to movies, sports to video games, fashion to food, and more. We reach a coveted 18 to 34-year-old male and female audience in the U.S., per Comscore.

About so.da

so.da was born social – other agencies merely adopted it. We came up slinging memes in Hashtag Town, now we’re a tall, full-grown, full-service shop. We’ll get you your PR, strategy, and creative all day, and then do production, analytics, and talk to influencers all night. We serve Canada’s leading brands in categories such as food, lifestyle, entertainment, tech, fashion, and more – but we haven’t forgotten how to 🎉🥳. For more information, visit www.sodashop.ca or email [email protected] .

SOURCE Complex Canada