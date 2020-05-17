Compliance and compassion checks

news, local-news,

When Kerrie Burrows signed up to join the SES she never thought she would be dressed in full protective equipment making compliance checks during a pandemic. But for the past couple of months that is exactly what she has been doing. IN OTHER NEWS: The SES have been helping police keep track of people who have been told to self isolate during the COVID-19 pandemic. Ms Burrows said the checks are as much to see if people are complying with the rules as they are to check everyone is okay. “You are driving around these people are locked up and some of them don’t have anybody with them and all of a sudden they have somebody ringing them to see if they are okay,” she said. She encouraged anyone who was interested to become a volunteer. “It is the best thing I have ever done, it is a really good feeling to see people appreciate what you do,” Ms Burrows said. She said while they were doing compliance checks a full crew was still on standby to respond to any emergency in the Dorset region. Sign up to one of our many newsletters:

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/3cJShajhe7qFj9ttT8TiF9/7e0b3b25-e758-4194-b57c-e0e871b7fcd3_rotated_270.jpg/r0_1321_1960_2428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg