Compost Kitchen Waste to Make Big Difference Amid Covid-19, says Dia Mirza
Dia Mirza took to Instagram to educate people to make productive use of their quarantine time. The video that she posted was recorded for World Environment Day 2019.
Image: Dia Mirza/Instagram
Celebrities are practising social distancing and staying indoors to restrict the spread of novel coronavirus. To reach out to their fans and followers amid the COVID-19 lockdown, actors are posting videos, pictures, holding live sessions, Q&A on their social media pages. Actress Dia Mirza also took to her Instagram to educate people to make productive use of their quarantine time.
The video that Dia posted on her page was recorded for World Environment Day 2019. In the video, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mei (RHTDM) actress is seen talking about how she composts her wet kitchen waste. “One of the best ways to beat air pollution is to compost waste,” she said.
Dia then adds that the compost waste is then used as manure for the garden in her complex. “As we stay home, stay safe, we must consider the opportunity to make a big difference at this time!” she wrote sharing the post.
The post further mentioned Dia saying that segregation of waste and composting wet waste or kitchen waste as a daily practice is a wonderful contribution towards our society and environment.
View this post on Instagram
Had recorded this video for #WorldEnvironmentDay 2019. Time for a reminder. As we stay home, stay safe, we must consider the opportunity to make a big difference at this time! Segregation of waste and composting wet waste or kitchen waste (vegetable and fruit peels, left overs from pots, pans and plates, tea leaves, basically anything that grows from the Earth can go back to the Earth) as a daily practice is a wonderful contribution towards our society and environment. Consider this, our civic body continues to work to collect our waste and dispose of it responsibly even during this pandemic. Wouldn’t you want to take the opportunity to use this time at home and put into practice reducing the waste we create? This simple daily action will not only help reduce the burden on our civic workers but would also help combat air, land and sea pollution. If you require tips on how to compost kitchen waste go to @earthlingfirst to see the easy to implement ways to compost waste. Proud of my co-operative that we continue to segregate waste, this is our 4th year since we implemented this practice and it gives us joy! @my_bmc 🌏🙏🏻 #StayHome #StayHomeSaveLives #BeatPollution #BeatAirPollution #WasteManagement #CovidWarriors #CleanAir #CleanSeas #BreatheLife
She asked people to compost vegetable and fruit peels, leftovers from pots, pans and plates, tea leaves, anything that grows from the earth.
“Consider this, our civic body continues to work to collect our waste and dispose of it responsibly even during this pandemic. Wouldn’t you want to take the opportunity to use this time at home and put into practice reducing the waste we create? This simple daily action will not only help reduce the burden on our civic workers but would also help combat air, land and sea pollution,” the actress said.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter – Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter,
Instagram,
Facebook,
Telegram,
TikTok and on
YouTube