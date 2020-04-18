Compost Kitchen Waste to Make Big Difference Amid Covid-19, says Dia Mirza

Celebrities are practising social distancing and staying indoors to restrict the spread of novel coronavirus. To reach out to their fans and followers amid the COVID-19 lockdown, actors are posting videos, pictures, holding live sessions, Q&A on their social media pages. Actress Dia Mirza also took to her Instagram to educate people to make productive use of their quarantine time.

The video that Dia posted on her page was recorded for World Environment Day 2019. In the video, the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mei (RHTDM) actress is seen talking about how she composts her wet kitchen waste. “One of the best ways to beat air pollution is to compost waste,” she said.

Dia then adds that the compost waste is then used as manure for the garden in her complex. “As we stay home, stay safe, we must consider the opportunity to make a big difference at this time!” she wrote sharing the post.

The post further mentioned Dia saying that segregation of waste and composting wet waste or kitchen waste as a daily practice is a wonderful contribution towards our society and environment.

She asked people to compost vegetable and fruit peels, leftovers from pots, pans and plates, tea leaves, anything that grows from the earth.

“Consider this, our civic body continues to work to collect our waste and dispose of it responsibly even during this pandemic. Wouldn’t you want to take the opportunity to use this time at home and put into practice reducing the waste we create? This simple daily action will not only help reduce the burden on our civic workers but would also help combat air, land and sea pollution,” the actress said.

