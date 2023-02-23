Computing Mouse Market to grow at a CAGR of 9.03% by 2027, Increase in demand for ergonomic mouses to be a major trend – Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — According to Technavio, the global computing mouse market size is estimated to grow by USD 1,654.94 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.03% during the forecast period. APAC will account for 51% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2022 to 2027) – Request a sample report

Computing Mouse Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.03% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,654.94 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.89 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A4Tech Co. Ltd., Apple Inc., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., AZIO Corp., Bloody, Cherry AG, Cooler Master Technology Inc., Corsair Gaming Inc., COUGAR, Dell Technologies Inc., Fnatic Ltd., Gigabyte Technology Co. Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Jelly Comb, Lenovo Group Ltd., Logitech International SA, Mad Catz Global Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Razer Inc., Rx Infotech P Ltd., SteelSeries ApS, and TURTLE BEACH CORP. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Leading trends influencing the market

There is an increase in demand for ergonomic mouses in the global market during the forecast period. An ergonomic mouse is designed to reduce the discomfort and muscle strain that users may experience when using the mouse. It is designed to fit a more natural hand position to use, allowing users to work comfortably throughout the day.

in the global market during the forecast period. An ergonomic mouse is designed to reduce the discomfort and muscle strain that users may experience when using the mouse. It is designed to fit a more natural hand position to use, allowing users to work comfortably throughout the day. The market witnessed an increase in the penetration of biometrics in computing mouses. This is a result of the increasing number of information security issues proving that the password-based approach is not safe.

Vendors in the global market are increasing investments in R&D for their offerings significantly. For instance, Apple Inc. (Apple) offers Magic Mouse 2 second generation, which adds gestures and swipes to usual clicks to bring more functionality and help users get more work done with less effort.

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy The Report!

Computing Mouse Market – Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type, Product (Wired and Wireless), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The wired segment will account for a significant share of the market’s growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors like faster response time and lesser input lag compared to wireless mouses. Moreover, in industries where micrometers and milliseconds can make a difference to the output, wired mouses are preferred over wireless mouses.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global computing mouse market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global computing mouse market.

APAC is estimated to account for 51% of the growth of the global computing mouse market during the forecast period. APAC is the largest producer of computing mouses. The regional computing mouse market in North America will witness high growth during the forecast period. The adoption of the computing mouse is rising in South America during the forecast period. The increasing popularity of e-learning in Africa contributes to the growth of the computing mouse market in the region. The surge in demand for e-learning during the forecast period will register further growth of the computing mouse market in the MEA region.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 Download a Sample Report

Computing Mouse Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

Wireless mouses have become one of the most popular computer accessories as they enable flexible and hassle-free functionality.

For instance, vendors like Logitech International S.A (Logitech) are incorporating innovative technologies such as RF technologies and adaptive frequency in a wireless mouse, which helps consumers, especially gamers, use the mouse without interruption.

PC gaming being adopted as a profession is directly impacting the growth of the global computing mouse market. This is because gamers replace their existing computing mouses with gaming-specific computing mouses to improve their gaming experience.

The growth of the corporate sector and the rise in the number of offices have also acted as major drivers for the demand for computing mouses.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The existence of grey-market products sold by unauthorized vendors is a major challenge to vendors in the global market. Counterfeit computing mouses, which are re-engineered copies of genuine products and refurbished computing mouses repaired by equipment manufacturers are sold by illegal sellers.

sold by unauthorized vendors is a major challenge to vendors in the global market. Counterfeit computing mouses, which are re-engineered copies of genuine products and refurbished computing mouses repaired by equipment manufacturers are sold by illegal sellers. The demand for smart devices like smartphones is increasing in urban and semi-urban areas across the world. The rising sales of these products will reduce the demand for computing mouses during the forecast period.

The highly cyclic nature of the electronics industry fluctuates the demand for computing mouses. Factors like the presence of alternatives and technological advances are also likely to cause supply-demand disparities, which will harm the growth of the global computing mouse market during the forecast period.

For more information on the drivers, trends & challenges find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Computing Mouse Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Computing Mouse Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Computing Mouse Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Computing Mouse Market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Computing Mouse Market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The edge computing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.74% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 9,928.42 million. The rising demand for decentralized computing to reduce latency in decision-making is notably driving the edge computing market growth.

The mobile edge computing market size is expected to rise to USD 1.60 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market’s growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 30.21%. One of the key factors driving the global mobile edge computing market growth is the increase in data traffic.

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global computing mouse market 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global computing mouse market 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution channel Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 – 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 – 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis – Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition – Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product – Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product – Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 Wired – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Wired – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Wired – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Wired – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Wired – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Wireless – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Wireless – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Wireless – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Wireless – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Wireless – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Distribution Channel – Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Distribution Channel – Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Offline – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Offline – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Offline – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Offline – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Online – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Online – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Online – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Online – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 61: Chart on APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on APAC – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on South America – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on South America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on China – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 India – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on India – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on India – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on India – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on India – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

– Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Germany – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

– Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Germany – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK – Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on UK – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK – Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on UK – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK – Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 A4Tech Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 108: A4Tech Co. Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 109: A4Tech Co. Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 110: A4Tech Co. Ltd. – Key offerings

12.4 Apple Inc.

Exhibit 111: Apple Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 112: Apple Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 113: Apple Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 114: Apple Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Apple Inc. – Segment focus

12.5 ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Exhibit 116: ASUSTeK Computer Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 117: ASUSTeK Computer Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 118: ASUSTeK Computer Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 119: ASUSTeK Computer Inc. – Key offerings

12.6 AZIO Corp.

Exhibit 120: AZIO Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 121: AZIO Corp. – Product / Service



Exhibit 122: AZIO Corp. – Key offerings

12.7 Bloody

Exhibit 123: Bloody – Overview



Exhibit 124: Bloody – Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Bloody – Key offerings

12.8 Cherry AG

Exhibit 126: Cherry AG – Overview



Exhibit 127: Cherry AG – Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Cherry AG – Key offerings

12.9 Cooler Master Technology Inc.

Exhibit 129: Cooler Master Technology Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 130: Cooler Master Technology Inc. – Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Cooler Master Technology Inc. – Key offerings

12.10 Corsair Gaming Inc.

Exhibit 132: Corsair Gaming Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 133: Corsair Gaming Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 134: Corsair Gaming Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 135: Corsair Gaming Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Corsair Gaming Inc. – Segment focus

12.11 Gigabyte Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 137: Gigabyte Technology Co. Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 138: Gigabyte Technology Co. Ltd. – Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Gigabyte Technology Co. Ltd. – Key offerings

12.12 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Exhibit 140: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. – Overview



Exhibit 141: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. – Business segments



Exhibit 142: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. – Key news



Exhibit 143: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. – Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. – Segment focus

12.13 Lenovo Group Ltd.

Exhibit 145: Lenovo Group Ltd. – Overview



Exhibit 146: Lenovo Group Ltd. – Business segments



Exhibit 147: Lenovo Group Ltd. – Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Lenovo Group Ltd. – Segment focus

12.14 Logitech International SA

Exhibit 149: Logitech International SA – Overview



Exhibit 150: Logitech International SA – Business segments



Exhibit 151: Logitech International SA – Key news



Exhibit 152: Logitech International SA – Key offerings



Exhibit 153: Logitech International SA – Segment focus

12.15 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 154: Microsoft Corp. – Overview



Exhibit 155: Microsoft Corp. – Business segments



Exhibit 156: Microsoft Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 157: Microsoft Corp. – Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Microsoft Corp. – Segment focus

12.16 Razer Inc.

Exhibit 159: Razer Inc. – Overview



Exhibit 160: Razer Inc. – Business segments



Exhibit 161: Razer Inc. – Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Razer Inc. – Segment focus

12.17 SteelSeries ApS

Exhibit 163: SteelSeries ApS – Overview



Exhibit 164: SteelSeries ApS – Product / Service



Exhibit 165: SteelSeries ApS – Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 166: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 167: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 168: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 169: Research methodology



Exhibit 170: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 171: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 172: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/computing-mouse-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-9-03-by-2027–increase-in-demand-for-ergonomic-mouses-to-be-a-major-trend—technavio-301753168.html

SOURCE Technavio