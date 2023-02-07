Jimmys Post

Tech | Advertising | Automation

Blog

Con Edison Executives to Speak on RBC Navigating the Energy Transition Panel, February 9

ByJimmys Post

Feb 7, 2023
Consolidated Edison, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Consolidated Edison, Inc.)

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Consolidated Edison’s Senior Vice President of Customer Energy Solutions, Vicki Kuo, and Vice President of Manhattan Electric Operations, Lisa Primeggia, will speak on a panel hosted by RBC Capital Markets and focusing on Electric Vehicles and the Grid. The virtual panel will be held on February 9th at 9 a.m. EST.

To register for the event, please see link below.

RBC Thought Leadership: Navigating the Energy Transition – EVs and the Grid (cvent.com)

Con Edison is a subsidiary of Consolidated Edison, Inc. [NYSE: ED], one of the nation’s largest investor-owned energy companies, with approximately $14 billion in annual revenues and $66 billion in assets. The utility delivers electricity, natural gas and steam, and serves 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County. For financial, operations and customer service information, visit conEd.com. For energy efficiency information, visit coned.com/energyefficiency. Also, visit us on Twitter and Facebook.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/con-edison-executives-to-speak-on-rbc-navigating-the-energy-transition-panel-february-9-301740776.html

SOURCE Con Edison of New York

Related Post

Blog

New Metal Oxyhydroxides as Catalysts for Efficient Water Electrolysis

Feb 7, 2023
Blog

Gotion and InoBat sign MoU to develop Joint Venture EV Battery Cells and Packs

Feb 7, 2023
Blog

Tackling global warming? Apply for the Keeling Curve Prize by Feb. 10th!

Feb 7, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You missed

Technology

Global Mobile VoIP Market Report to 2027 – Increasing Penetration of Smart Devices Along With High Internet Connectivity Fuels Growth

Feb 7, 2023 Jimmys Post
Blog

Con Edison Executives to Speak on RBC Navigating the Energy Transition Panel, February 9

Feb 7, 2023 Jimmys Post
Advertising

Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. Closes Numerous Brand Deals In January 2023

Feb 7, 2023 Jimmys Post
Technology

Kith + Kin Offers Innovative App That Cuts Through the Chaos of Managing Health Information

Feb 7, 2023 Jimmys Post