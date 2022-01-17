Concoct frozen treats in the dead of winter with this ice cream maker on sale

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

SAVE 43%: Indulge in some cold and creamy deliciousness no matter the season with your own Cuisinart Ice Cream Maker. As of Jan. 13, it’s on sale at Walmart for just $63.88 — 43% off the original price.

We can all pretend we wouldn’t take a bowl of ice cream to the face in the middle of winter, but let’s be honest. Ice cream has no season. Whether it’s over 100 degrees or sub-zero outside, frozen desserts can — and should — be enjoyed year-round. There’s just one problem: local ice cream shops lock their doors when the temperatures drop.

The Cuisinart ICE-20 Ice Cream Maker is on sale for $63.88, down from its usual $111.79, at Walmart. That’s 43% in savings. With this countertop gem, you can make up to 1.5 quarts of ice cream, frozen yogurt, sorbet, and more.

The Cuisinart’s heavy-duty motor, automatic mixing arm, and large ingredient spout make churning frozen treats a breeze. Just pop the double-insulated freezer bowl in the freezer over night and mount it on the base when you’re ready for some ice cream. Add your ingredients (no ice needed), put in the paddle, and let ‘er rip. You can even add some toppings near the end of the 20- to 30-minute mixing process.

By making your own ice cream at home, you’ll always know what’s in it. (So if it’s disgusting, like the infamous Kraft mac and cheese ice cream, only you are to blame.) Go ahead and experiment with plant-based milks, strange flavor combinations, or classic recipes. There’s no judgment in your kitchen — especially in the middle of winter.

Credit: Cuisinart

