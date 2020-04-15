‘Conditions there right for him to win the Champions League’: Leroy Sane’s agent hints Bayern switch



Leroy Sane could possibly make a switch to Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich in the upcoming season, his new agent confirmed on Wednesday. The Manchester City winger was speculated to move to the German club before the start of the ongoing season, however a serious knee injury to the player saw the deal put on hold.

“FC Bayern is the only club in Germany that Leroy can see as the next step in his career,” Sane’s agent Damir Smoljan told magazine Sport Bild on Wednesday. “He believes the conditions are right there for him to achieve his ultimate goal: winning the Champions League.”

The 24-year-old is among Germany’s brightest talent and has five goals under his name in the 21 appearances for his country. He also was a key member of the City squad, which won the Premier League back in 2017-18 and the following season.

Sane’s switch to the Bundesliga side were well on the cards before he tore his cruciate knee ligament during the Community Shield match against Liverpool at Wembley, holding up a possible move.

Earlier last month, the winger admitted that the injury was the “longest and hardest” moment of his career, and described the road to recovery as both mentally and physically gruelling.

Since the injury, Sane has been seen training and he also played a game for City’s reserves in March before the Premier League fixtures were halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bayern want Sane after wingers Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery both retired at the end of last season.

“The interest of FC Bayern is no secret, but other very big European teams have already contacted us about Leroy,” Smoljan added, with Barcelona and Real Madrid also said to be interested.

