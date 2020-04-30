Confirmed cases total rises to 221

coronavirus,

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been detected since 6 pm last night bringing Tasmania’s total of confirmed cases to 221. Director of Public Health Dr Mark Veitch said one of the cases is from the North and one is from the North-West. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania “One case is a woman and one is a man,” he said. “One case is aged in their 50s, the other is in their 70s.” He said a concerted effort was being made to identify new cases in the North-West. “Anyone who lives in the North West who currently, or in the last few days has had respiratory symptoms like a cough, sore throat, runny nose, or fever should arrange testing through the Public Health Hotline on 1800 671 738 or their GP,” Dr Veitch said. Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/3cJShajhe7qFj9ttT8TiF9/17baeecf-c4f9-4717-888f-ed91a374ff88.jpg/r2_75_798_525_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg