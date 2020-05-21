Jimmys Post

Congratulations, Rana Daggubati And Miheeka Bajaj: Best Wishes From Anil Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Shruti Haasan And Other Stars

Congratulations, Rana Daggubati And Miheeka Bajaj: Best Wishes From Anil Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Shruti Haasan And Other Stars

Miheeka Bajaj shared this photo. (Image courtesy: miheeka )

Highlights

  • “My Hyderabad son,” wrote Anil Kapoor
  • Rhea Kapoor dropped several heart emoticons on Miheeka’s post
  • “This is so beautiful! Congratulations you guys!” commented Sophie

New Delhi:

South star Rana Daggubati and fiancee Miheeka Bajaj are officially engaged now and their big announcement has sent the Internet into a meltdown. In no time, congratulatory messages started pouring in for the couple from the likes of Anil Kapoor, Shruti Haasan, Dia Mirza, Vikram Prabhu and Sonam Kapoor’s sister Rhea Kapoor among many others. After Rana Daggubati shared a beautiful picture from their engagement ceremony, Anil Kapoor commented: “Congratulations! Please wish your better half from my side, my Hyderabad son….love to the family.” Anil Kapoor’s daughters Sonam and Rhea Kapoor share a close bond with Miheeka.

5mg25teo

Screenshot of Anil Kapoor’s comment on Rana’s post.

Reacting to Rana’s post, Shruti Haasan and Dia Mirza commented: “Congratulations!” while Sophie Choudry wrote: “This is so beautiful! Congratulations you guys! God bless!”

c4jbtm28
o2mmt0u8
adja7dt

Screenshot of Shruti, Dia and Sophie’s comments on Rana’s post.

Celebrities like Kriti Kharbanda, Sonal Chauhan, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Kubbra Sait, Lakshmi Manchu and Vikram Prabhu also wished the couple in the comments section of Rana Daggubati’s post.

v9hvruoo
c5i2vp9
ihtp9cto
sh3p29i8
mte62vu8

Screenshot of Sonal, Shriya, Kriti, Kubbra, Lakshmi and Vikram’s comments on Rana’s post.

Miheeka also shared two pictures from the ceremony on social media with adorable captions – “To the beginning of forever” and “My happy place.” The first one to react to her posts was Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja, who is also a good friend of the interior designer. He wrote: “Whoa! Yay!” Rhea Kapoor also showered the couple with love. She dropped several heart emoticons on one of Miheeka’s posts. Screenshots

3jom71u

Screenshot of Anand Ahuja’s comment on Miheeka’s post.

mep91s38

Screenshot of Rhea’s comment on Miheeka’s post.

Actors Varun Tej, Sivakarthikeyan and Rashmika Mandanna were among those who wished Rana Daggubati on Twitter. Take a look at their congratulatory messages:

Rana Daggubati confirmed his engagement with Miheeka last week with a simple yet sweet post. He shared a picture of themselves with this caption: “And she said yes!” Check out the photo right now:

Miheeka Bajaj is the founder of event management firm Dew Drop Design Studio, which is based in Hyderabad. She studied Interior Designing at London’s Chelsea University.

Source link

admin

Related News

Queensland Emerald baby left seriously brain damaged and will never walk and talk after eating mango

Queensland Emerald baby left seriously brain damaged and will never walk and talk after eating mango

An eight-month-old baby is severely brain damaged and will never walk or talk again after choking on a piece of mango. Mother-of-two Stephanie Johnson was feeding

A tragic reminder that COVID-19 still has a grip on Australia

A tragic reminder that COVID-19 still has a grip on Australia

coronavirus, coronavirus, covid Australians in many areas may be looking forward to the easing of restrictions, but another death from COVID-19 is a timely reminder

US Prepares for First Crewed Space Launch Since 2011

US Prepares for First Crewed Space Launch Since 2011

Preparations continued on May 22 for the first crewed US space flight since 2011. SpaceX, the first of NASA’s commercial flight partners, tested the Falcon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *