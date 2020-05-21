Congratulations, Rana Daggubati And Miheeka Bajaj: Best Wishes From Anil Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Shruti Haasan And Other Stars

Miheeka Bajaj shared this photo. (Image courtesy: miheeka )

Highlights “My Hyderabad son,” wrote Anil Kapoor

Rhea Kapoor dropped several heart emoticons on Miheeka’s post

“This is so beautiful! Congratulations you guys!” commented Sophie

New Delhi:

South star Rana Daggubati and fiancee Miheeka Bajaj are officially engaged now and their big announcement has sent the Internet into a meltdown. In no time, congratulatory messages started pouring in for the couple from the likes of Anil Kapoor, Shruti Haasan, Dia Mirza, Vikram Prabhu and Sonam Kapoor’s sister Rhea Kapoor among many others. After Rana Daggubati shared a beautiful picture from their engagement ceremony, Anil Kapoor commented: “Congratulations! Please wish your better half from my side, my Hyderabad son….love to the family.” Anil Kapoor’s daughters Sonam and Rhea Kapoor share a close bond with Miheeka.

Screenshot of Anil Kapoor’s comment on Rana’s post.

Reacting to Rana’s post, Shruti Haasan and Dia Mirza commented: “Congratulations!” while Sophie Choudry wrote: “This is so beautiful! Congratulations you guys! God bless!”

Screenshot of Shruti, Dia and Sophie’s comments on Rana’s post.

Celebrities like Kriti Kharbanda, Sonal Chauhan, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Kubbra Sait, Lakshmi Manchu and Vikram Prabhu also wished the couple in the comments section of Rana Daggubati’s post.

Screenshot of Sonal, Shriya, Kriti, Kubbra, Lakshmi and Vikram’s comments on Rana’s post.

Miheeka also shared two pictures from the ceremony on social media with adorable captions – “To the beginning of forever” and “My happy place.” The first one to react to her posts was Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja, who is also a good friend of the interior designer. He wrote: “Whoa! Yay!” Rhea Kapoor also showered the couple with love. She dropped several heart emoticons on one of Miheeka’s posts. Screenshots

Screenshot of Anand Ahuja’s comment on Miheeka’s post.

Screenshot of Rhea’s comment on Miheeka’s post.

Actors Varun Tej, Sivakarthikeyan and Rashmika Mandanna were among those who wished Rana Daggubati on Twitter. Take a look at their congratulatory messages:

Congratulations and best wishes dear brother — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) May 21, 2020

Looking lovely together bro!!

A big congratulations!! — Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) May 21, 2020

Congratulations! — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) May 21, 2020

Rana Daggubati confirmed his engagement with Miheeka last week with a simple yet sweet post. He shared a picture of themselves with this caption: “And she said yes!” Check out the photo right now:

Miheeka Bajaj is the founder of event management firm Dew Drop Design Studio, which is based in Hyderabad. She studied Interior Designing at London’s Chelsea University.