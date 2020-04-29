CONGRATULATIONS! Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid expecting their first child together | Bollywood Life

One Direction fans are in for yet another surprise. Former bandmate, Zayn Malik and his supermodel girlfriend, Gigi Hadid are expecting their first child together. Yes, you read that right. The 27-year-old singer is currently practising self-isolation with his 25-year-old girlfriend and her family. As per the report in TMZ, Gigi Hadid is 20 weeks pregnant. The supermodel recently celebrated her 25th birthday with her family in Pennslyvania farmhouse. Also Read – Are Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid back together? — read details

Gigi Hadid is staying with her actress mom and her supermodel sister, Bella and Zayn. The reports further suggest that they are yet to determine the sex of their child. Neither Zayn nor Gigi have made any official announcement but the source close to the family couldn’t help but share the news with their fans. And guess what? Gigi and Zayn’s fans are having a meltdown on Twitter as you read this. Have a look at their tweets here: Also Read – Zayn Malik skips sister Safaa’s nikaah with boyfriend days after she turned 17! – view pics

The world isn’t ready for their perfect genes to mix together ?? really can’t even imagine the beauty of their baby ?#GigiHadid #ZaynMalik #zigi pic.twitter.com/czuJ5Vj8xW — el. (@rainbow__31) April 28, 2020

Also Read – Here’s why Gigi Hadid is being sued for posting ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik’s photo!

Knowing that zayn’s mental health went through so much during 1d and now his having a kid and is happy #ZaynMalik #GigiHadid #zigi pic.twitter.com/PzMALXaSk7 — Akifa? (@akifabegum9) April 28, 2020

Harry e Niall che faranno da babysitter #ZaynMalik pic.twitter.com/DPXd3JuSvQ — Marty ? (@23Martina23) April 28, 2020

ZAYNS PREGNANT AND IM NOT THE BABY??? pic.twitter.com/PFnkJMnqMQ — ?????༄ (@holyfaulkner) April 28, 2020

THEIR BABY WON THE GENES OF ALL GENES — ?????༄ (@holyfaulkner) April 28, 2020

Gigi and Zayn began dating in 2015 when Zayn Malik had left One Direction to start in his independent career. They had been dating for 3 years but split in March 2018. Gigi and Zayn rekindled their relationship in December 2019. Gigi had put up a special post for her mother. Later in January, they were spotted holding hands in New York City. That took social media by a storm as Gigi and Zayn’s fans celebrated their favourite couple is back together. Gigi had later confirmed their rekindled romance when she put up a picture with Zayn on Valentine’s day. “HEY VALENTINE … Z on the farm,” Gigi had captioned the picture.

Before Gigi, Zayn had dating Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards while Gigi dated Cody Simpson. What do you have to say about this news? Congratulations to the couple and we cannot wait for them to make an official announcement.

Predict the Winner at BollywoodLife.com Awards 2020 and WIN exciting prizes

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.