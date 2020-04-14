Congress Accuses Karnataka Govt of ‘Discrimination’ in Providing Covid-19 Relief

The Congress in Karnataka on Wednesday accused the state government of “discrimination” in providing relief materials to those affected by the COVID-19 lockdown, by favouring constituencies represented by ruling BJP legislators.

Claiming that the party intends to extend full cooperation to the government during this hour of crisis without indulging in politics, it urged the administration to be “transparent”. “We have had our (Congress) task force meeting today, during which we have discussed several matters. There is a lot of difference between government’s talk and its deeds,” KPCC President D K Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the distribution of food grains is being done only in the constituencies represented by ruling party MLAs and not in those represnted by opposition legislators. “Our MLAs Byrathi Suresh, Sowmya Reddy, Ramalinga Reddy, N A Haris and other have spoken to me. No help is reaching the constituencies represented by Congress MLAs.

There is lot of misuse happening, we will bring it to the notice of the Chief Minister,” he said. Accusing the BJP of ‘misusing’ the power, despite Congress extending full cooperation in this hour of crisis, Shivakumar alleged that there was discrimination that is going on.

“I’m not able to understand why only one party is being favoured. Several organisations are helping. Officials are being misused for discrimination, what can they (officials) do, they will have to listen to those in the government,” he said.

Alleging that police have not taken suo moto action against BJP leaders who made comments against a particular community in reference to coronavirus spread, the KPCC chief said, social boycott is still happening against a community, we don’t want to make it big at this point in time. “Until May 3, we will remain quite and cooperate with the government…. but things should be transparent.

We will cooperate, we don’t want to do politics,” he said, adding that the party plans to meet the Chief Minister with list of issues and bring it to his notice. Referring to the Gujarat Chief Minister’s claim that he has brought 1,800 migrant workers back to the state by arranging buses, Shivakumar urged Karnataka Chief Minister Yediyurappa to follow suit.

“We are asking to get back migrant workers of the state after subjecting them to medical check ups…. still no action in this regard, now lockdown also has been extended, people are at the border, spending time in vehicles. We have got information,” he said. PTI KSU ROH.