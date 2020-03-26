Congress Addresses Housing Crunch Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

WASHINGTON — Congress’s $2.2 trillion stabilization package headed for likely final passage on Friday will allocate more than $12 billion in funding for federal housing and rental assistance, a belated recognition that Americans cannot shelter in place from the coronavirus if they have no shelter.

The pandemic is hitting hardest in some of the most expensive housing markets in the country — New York, Seattle, San Francisco and Los Angeles — where governments were struggling with homelessness and affordable shelter long before the virus reached American shores. As businesses are ordered to close and employers lay off workers, Americans, especially low-income renters and the homeless, will feel squeezed even tighter.

The package, which cleared the Senate late Wednesday, includes over $2 billion for rental assistance and $685 million for public housing. It contains flexible funding for state and local governments, which can be used to address housing needs. It also has housing assistance for especially vulnerable groups, such as older adults, people with disabilities and people with AIDS.

The bill will impose a temporary moratorium on evictions and foreclosures for homeowners and renters living in federally subsidized apartments and homes with federally backed mortgages.