Congress and White House Struggle to Salvage $1.8 Trillion Rescue Bill

Democrats are also pressing to extend jobless benefits in the legislation for an additional month. Republicans have already agreed to a large expansion of the unemployment insurance program, broadening it to include self-employed and part-time workers who traditionally have not been eligible, and to cover 100 percent of wages for three months.

“This bill is going to affect this country and the lives of Americans — not just for the next few days, but in the next few months and years,” Mr. Schumer said Sunday evening, “so we have to make sure it is good.”

Incensed by the 47-47 party-line vote on Sunday, which failed to meet the 60 votes needed to move forward on the measure, Republicans have accused Democrats of reneging on days of bipartisan negotiations and belatedly pressing for additions that are unrelated to the coronavirus outbreak.

A senior Republican aide, speaking on condition of anonymity to disclose details of the private negotiations, pointed to efforts to expand collective bargaining rights for unions and implement increased fuel emission standards for airlines and expand wind and solar tax credits as examples.

But as Mr. Mnuchin, accompanied by Eric Ueland, the White house legislative affairs director, and Mr. Schumer continued to confer on a possible compromise, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, worked with her lieutenants to move forward on their own version of the legislation. The House, which was initially scheduled to return Monday, is now on an indefinite recess until there is legislation to vote on.

Mr. McConnell and other Republicans have blamed Ms. Pelosi, who returned to Washington from San Francisco on Sunday to partake in a leadership meeting, for upending a productive set of bipartisan negotiations. But Ms. Pelosi has repeatedly been engaged in phone calls with Mr. Mnuchin and Mr. Schumer, and dispatched her top staff to work in tandem with top Democratic staff in the Senate.

Senate Republicans are also short on members, after Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky tested positive on Sunday for Covid-19, prompting two other Republicans who had contact with him — Senators Mitt Romney and Mike Lee of Utah — to isolate themselves. Mr. Paul, who voted against the $8.3 billion in emergency aid and a second package to provide paid leave, jobless aid, and food and health care assistance, had remained in the Capitol until Sunday, when he learned of his diagnosis.