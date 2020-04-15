Congress attacks Modi, says woes of migrant workers not addressed | India News – Times of India

More on

NEW DELHI: Taking exception to the Prime Minister’s address to the nation, Congress Tuesday lamented that Narendra Modi spoke in detail about what he expects from the people but chose silence on what the government was doing for citizens, especially about migrant workers, mass testing, job security and food distress. It alleged the government has dropped the issue of livelihoods of the poor from its priority list.In a video message, Congress president Sonia Gandhi thanked the people for leading the fight against corona despite shortages and difficulties, calling it a high act of patriotism.Addressing a press conference, Congress spokesman Manish Tewari said, “The PM did not talk about the most horrifying images that emerged during lockdown- migrant workers marching to their homes. They were quarantined at the borders and have completed their mandatory quarantine period. Will travel to their homes be facilitated by the government?”He said jobs for most vulnerable sections was a key issue and the problem was evident from the fact that MGNREGA jobs in April have come down to 1% of March. “Would the government give full wages to people who have active job cards under the scheme, which is essential for them to keep their body and soul together,” he asked. He also asked about the action on Congress suggestion that free ration be distributed to the poor till September.Tewari slammed retrenchment of workers in various industries which he said was against the directives of labour ministry and the PM’s own comments.He said mass testing and protective gear for health workers were key issues in the coming stage of fight against coronavirus and the PM should have spoken about the strategy on this front.Congress regretted the Centre was still silent on the harvesting of standing rabi crop and its procurement procedures, and on how it proposed to restore the supply chain which has choked.

Asked if the PM’s speech was about taking credit for the fight against coronavirus, Tewari said, “Was such a speech appropriate in the present situation? There will be a time for dissection of this speech. But at present, we don’t want to rake up these questions.”

— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) 1586867434000

Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “India delayed the purchase of testing kits & is now critically short of them. With just 149 tests per million Indians, we are now in the company of Laos (157), Niger (182) & Honduras (162). Mass testing is the key to fighting the virus. At present, we are nowhere in the game.”