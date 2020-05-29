Congress Calls State Dept. Officials for Interviews in Expanded Pompeo Inquiry

Mr. Pompeo has come under intense scrutiny for political and personal activities carried out using taxpayer funds because one of Mr. Linick’s investigations focused on whether Mr. Pompeo had asked State Department employees to carry out personal tasks for him and his wife. That investigation centered on Ms. Porter, a friend of the Pompeos from Kansas who worked as a district director for Mr. Pompeo when he was a congressman and who also followed him to the C.I.A., where she was chief of protocol. At the State Department, she has the title of senior adviser, and she works with the Pompeos on planning their domestic trips, among other things.