Congress Calls ‘Weakest Prime Minister’ To Narendra Modi, Anupam Kher Gives Befitting Reply

One of the ace actor Anupam Kher has a special place in the hearts of his fans . He has that positive aura and firm words that people actually loves to listen him .

We all know that actor Anupam Kher is always in favour of the present running government. He always put his thoughts on the micro-blogging site twitter and keeps on hitting hard , the trolls who are anti-BJP.

This time , Kher has slammed INC Chhattisgarh . In this lockdown period , the social media handles of INC have been busy putting up questions and criticizing the work of the present government of BJP and PM Modi . INC Chhatisgarh took to their social media and tried to disrespect the PM .

In the tweet , it was written that PM Modi is one of the weakest Prime Minister. The tweet reads: “नरेंद्र मोदी अब तक के सबसे कमज़ोर प्रधानमंत्री हैं।”

Checkout the tweet below:

नरेंद्र मोदी अब तक के सबसे कमज़ोर प्रधानमंत्री हैं। — INC Chhattisgarh (@INCChhattisgarh) May 9, 2020

As soon as the comment was posted , it broke the internet being viral and all BJP supporters took a step forward to give a befitting reply to INC. They slammed the opposition party brutally.

Among many , actor Anupam Kher also took the sarcastic jibe and wrote that the joke posted by INC does not even fit for the Fool’s day ie. April 1st.

His tweet reads: “चल….. झूठे कहीं के!! ये जोक तो 1st April वाले दिन भी फ़िट नहीं बैठता।”

Here, check out the tweet of Anupam Kher:

On this note , let’s have a look at some more tweets :

मनमोहन सिंह अपनी जटाओं से ट्रक खींचा करते थे 👳‍♂️🙋‍♀️ — Tᴡɪᴛᴛᴇʀ Qᴜᴇᴇɴ (@Leo_Knock) May 9, 2020

नरेंद्र मोदी अब तक के सबसे कमज़ोर प्रधानमंत्री हैं

वो इतने कमजोर हैं कि वो आजतक… 👉अपने परिवार में किसी को नेता नहीं बना पाए

👉अपने किसी भी मित्र को सरकारी नौकरी नहीं दे पाए

👉अपनी सरकार में एक भी घोटाला नहीं कर पाए — शरद #Justice4Sadhus 🇮🇳 (@thesharad) May 9, 2020

70 साल में हिन्दुस्तान को खोखला कर देना वाला कॉंग्रेस आज ये बात बोल रहा है की मोदी जी कमज़ोर पीएम है ?

अब तक सही काम किए होते तो आज हिन्दुस्तान

सुपरपावर होता । pic.twitter.com/bAdyf89xDn — 🏹अमित कुमार 🚩🇮🇳 (@Amitbk143) May 9, 2020

खांग्रेस का एक ही हाथ दिखाई देता है क्योंकि दूसरा हाथ पाकिस्तान के साथ है 😊 — Riddhi (@Riddhi98765) May 9, 2020

पहले मैं भी कोंग्रेसी था। जब मनमोहन को battery से चलते देखा और सब congress politicians को अपनी जेब भरते देखा , तो भक्त हो गया। अब क्या कहूँ । मोदी इस great इन वर्ल्ड. — ME (@ME47547434) May 9, 2020

What are your views about the the tweet ? Drop your comments in the section below.

source