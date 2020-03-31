Congress Just Spent $2 Trillion on Coronavirus Relief. It’s Eyeing More.

More than 66,500 cases had been identified in New York State by Monday, with the death toll surpassing 1,200, by far the most of any state.

Arizona, Virginia and Maryland, as well as the District of Columbia, issued new orders on Monday for residents to stay home. And in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican who had resisted a statewide edict, said that he would sign a directive codifying a patchwork of local rules urging residents in the densely populated southeast corner of the state — including Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe Counties — to stay home.

Even as Mr. Trump suggested that his administration was allowing governors to do “pretty much what they want, with our supervision,” Dr. Deborah L. Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said every governor and mayor should carry out new, longer-term distancing guidelines put in place on Sunday.

“When you look at all of the states together, all of them are moving at exactly the same curve,” she said. “And that’s why we really believe this needs to be federal guidance, so that every state understands that it may look like two cases today that becomes 20, that become 200, that become 2,000 — and that’s what we’re trying to prevent.”

Mr. Trump continued to clash behind the scenes with governors over the availability of testing, suggesting on a private call that a chronic lack of kits to test people for Covid-19 is no longer a problem even as some of them insisted that they still lacked the supplies they needed.

Across the country, companies — including several major retailers — announced huge layoffs. Macy’s, which had 125,000 employees at the end of last year, said on Monday that it would furlough most of them after having lost “the majority” of its sales because of store closures. L Brands, which owns Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works, also said it would furlough most store staff, and Gap said on Monday it would furlough nearly 80,000 store employees in the United States and Canada.