Congress panel asks govt to transfer ₹7,500 to Jan Dhan accounts

NEW DELHI : An internal panel of the Congress party headed by former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Monday held its first meeting, following which the party has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government to make a cash transfer of ₹7,500 to bank accounts of all those covered under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, PM-Kisan scheme and pension accounts, including those of elderly, persons with disability and widows.

The committee has also decided to prepare a document focusing on three key things – revival of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), issue of smooth crop procurement and resolving of the ongoing migrant crisis particularly of daily wage labourers.

The document is likely to be submitted to the union government by Wednesday, senior Congress leader and former union minister Jairam Ramesh, who is part of the Singh-led committee, said in an online press conference on Monday.

The move is significant as it comes against the backdrop of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi writing a series of letters to Modi to draw the government’s attention towards issues of farmers, migrants and those faced by the MSMEs. The 11-member party committee, of which Rahul Gandhi too is a part, is going to deliberate on similar issues particularly those related to the economic fallout of the covid-19 pandemic.

“Cash transfer is required immediately to bring relief to crores of people…the priority is about now. We believe ₹7500 should be transferred…this will take care of immediate needs of the people that has arisen,” Ramesh said.

“I am confident that a compassionate and responsible government can find suitable funds to provide for the poor and the vulnerable,” he said when asked if the union government would have enough funds to launch the exercise on a large scale.

India began permitting a staggered lifting of lockdown on Monday with migrant labourers being allowed to go back to their place of work within a city.

