ConnexFM 2023 Annual Conference Heralded As a Big Success

Annual Event Reached Numbers Not Seen Since 2019, Serving as Premier Forum for Muti-Site Retail and Facilities Management

DALLAS, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — ConnexFM, the authority on Retail and Multi-site Facilities Management, held it’s 2023 ConnexFM Annual Conference at the Gaylord Texan. With education sessions led by prominent organizations such as CBRE, Sodexo, Staples Canada, Rite Aid, adidas, Google, and Ernst & Young, this year’s event reached conference attendance not seen since 2019 – a 25% increase over last year.

“As ConnexFM’s premier event, our National Conference was undoubtedly the most successful event we’ve had since the pandemic,” said Bill Yanek, CEO of ConnexFM. “No amount of research or articles can provide the real-world insights our attendees gained from the kinetic energy and in-person experience of a ConnexFM event. Throughout the conference, both members and visitors had unique opportunities to spend quality time with subject matter experts, exchanging ideas and learning best practices.”

Highlights include the following:

Education

ConnexFM prides itself on offering premier education opportunities to its members and ConnexFM 2023 held to that standard:

Establishing an Effective Supplier Diversity Program, presented by Ciara Lilly with Diversified Maintenance

with Diversified Maintenance ESG 102, presented by Tom Kay with SMG Facilities

with SMG Facilities Reset & Recharge: Experience a Fresher & More Positive Approach to Eliminate Stress, Negativity & Burnout, presented by Betsy Allen-Manning with Corporate Culture Training Solutions

with Corporate Culture Training Solutions The Rise of Medtail: Convenience and the Patient Experience, moderated by Joe Fairley with Laser Facility Management, and panelists Kenneth Jones with Heartland Dental, Catherine Barnes with Rite Aid, and Jessica Fumo with Visionworks

with Laser Facility Management, and panelists with Heartland Dental, with Rite Aid, and with Visionworks Using AI as a Smart Energy Strategy in Retail Stores, presented by Omar Tabba with BrainBox AI

with BrainBox AI THE UNSTOPPABLE YOU, presented by renowned speaker and former Ninja Warrior Alex Weber

And, back by popular demand, the National Conference brought back live trade demonstrations — DEMO Labs — for a wide range of facilities fields. These DEMO Labs shared invaluable information, offering attendees an inside look and hands-on experience on several important topics, including:

HVAC Unit Replacement, presented by Brinco Mechanical Management Services and Blue Northern Services LLC

Faux-Neon LED Signage, presented by Triangle Sign Services and Razzoo’s Cajun Café

HVAC Preventative Maintenance, presented by Brinco Mechanical Management Services and Blue Northern Services LLC

Roofing, presented by Pegnato Roof Intelligence Network, GAF Roofing, CP Rankin and Murphy Oil USA , Inc.

Networking

A First Timers Networking Event brought together fresh faces and ConnexFM veterans to show new attendees just how amazing the facilities management (FM) community is. The evening culminated with a Welcome Reception that provided plenty of networking, food, drinks and even a Texas -sized mechanical bull.

-sized mechanical bull. The highly popular Quick Connect event had more than 300 Multi-Site FMs and Suppliers in a speed-dating atmosphere to communicate needs, make connections and find solutions that they could use right away.

The reinvigorated Councils and Committees Reception showcased the diverse subgroups within ConnexFM and allowed those who may not be as involved to learn about the association initiatives and see the value of participating in these respective efforts.

The ConnexFM Exhibition Hall hosted more than 350 supplier organizations, offering even more chances for solution sharing and mingling. Throughout each day in the Exhibition Hall, the Councils and Committees took turns holding court for meet ups.

“We pride ourselves in providing an optimum number of face-to-face opportunities for attendees,” said LeeAnn Norton, COO of ConnexFM. “This engaging atmosphere fostered a week of collaboration and community, allowing everyone to head home with new ideas, relationships, and solutions to help them in their everyday work.”

For more than 26 years, ConnexFM’s annual event has brought together international thought leaders in the association’s community with business leaders to exchange innovative ideas and share best practices, as well as build and strengthen valuable relationships.

To stay informed about the 2024 ConnexFM Conference in Nashville, TN (April 8-10, 2024) as well as the association’s Mid-Year Technology Focused conference in Schaumburg, IL (Oct 9-11, 2023), visit ConnexFM.com.

About ConnexFM

ConnexFM is an industry association that serves as the thought leader and authority on Retail and Multi-Site Facilities Management. ConnexFM empowers facilities management professionals with best practices, benchmarking, education, discussion forums and trusted partnerships.

Established in 1995, and with approximately 750 member companies, the ConnexFM community values are founded on a spirit of innovation, resourcefulness, the quest for knowledge and ethical business relationships.

ConnexFM exists so that members have a competitive advantage in multi-site facilities management.

To learn more about the story of ConnexFM, visit https://www.connexfm.com/Our-Story.

# #

Media Contact

Big Noise Communications, Big Noise Communications, 1 (469) 516-9803, pr@bignoisecomm.com

Twitter

SOURCE ConnexFM