Connor Syme wins BMW Indoor Invitational on virtual Royal Portrush | CBC Sports

Connor Syme carded a round of eight-under-par 64 to become the second winner of the European Tour’s BMW Indoor Invitational series on a virtual Royal Portrush Golf Club.

The 24-year-old Scot beat a field of 28 golfers, finishing two strokes ahead of England’s Laurie Canter and Wil Besseling of the Netherlands.

Syme claimed the first prize of €10,000 which goes toward a charity of his choosing.

He split the cheque between two charities – FoodTrain, which supplies meals to the elderly in Dundee, Scotland, and Hospice of the Valleys, a charity which provides palliative care.

The lone Canadian in the field, Aaron Cockerill of Stony Mountain, Man., finished in a tie for 13th place after shooting an even par 72.

Dutchman Joost Luiten won the inaugural BMW Indoor Invitational event last week on a virtual Old Course at St. Andrews.

The event uses the latest Trackman technology where players swing their real golf clubs and hit a ball into a large display of the golf course with sensors calculating the speed and trajectory of the ball to simulate play.

The event was the second of five, with next weekend’s taking place at virtual Golfclub München Eichenried on May 23, Real Club Valderrama on May 30 and finishing up at Wentworth on June 6.

The European Tour is currently scheduled to return to action at the Betfred British Masters from July 30 to August 2.