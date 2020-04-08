Conor Mcgregor Mocks Khabib Nurmagomedov’s “Mermaid Leg Wrap” Style, Deletes Tweet Afterwards – EssentiallySports

Conor McGregor suffered in a big manner with the way UFC 249 turned out. His expected fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov has now fallen much further than it earlier was. Nonetheless, that didn’t stop him from mocking his former opponent on social media.

McGregor took to Twitter to take a dig at Khabib’s wrestling heavy style of fighting. He brought up several finishing moves from the present and the past of the UFC. Conor then compared them to “Khabibs little mermaid leg thing”.

However, McGregor deleted the tweet after a very short amount of time.

All the moves that Conor mentioned had one thing in common apart from being highly effective. They had the potential to turn heads. Not just of regular fans but of people who are layman into the sport of mixed martial arts. Despite being very dominant, Khabib’s wrestling is not able to pull that off.

Anderson Silva’s front kick knockout of Vitor Belfort at UFC 126 back in 2011 is still one of the most beautiful knockouts in UFC history. The way Silva planted the ball of his feet upon Vitor’s chin shows why he was the most precise and accurate strikers in the business. Vitor saw it coming but never expected it to land on his chin.

The armbar was Ronda Rousey’s go-to weapon when she ruled the UFC Women’s Bantamweight division. The move was the effective catalyst in catapulting her to stardom. Her reliance on the submission can be gauged from the fact that her first eight victories came via the armbar.

Dan Henderson, commonly known as Hendo, packed one of the most powerful punches in the Strikeforce and the UFC. At one point in time, the H-Bomb became more of a legend. How he dropped future Middleweight champ, Michael Bisping is a testimonial to the legend of the H-bomb.

What are the implications of Khabib not fighting at UFC 249 for Conor McGregor

Khabib Nurmagomedov was expected to put his Lightweight title on the line against Tony Ferguson. However, the Dagestani juggernaut is stranded in Russia due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus. Consequently, Justin Gaethje will now fight Ferguson for the interim title.

Conor McGregor was promised a fight against Khabib if the latter would have won at UFC 249. However, with the interim title now coming in the picture, Conor is no longer the No. 1 contender at 155-pounds. The winner of Gaethje vs Ferguson will get his hands on Khabib first.

That leaves “Mystic-Mac” with two options. Either build up a winning streak at Lightweight. Or, he can take his talents to 170-pounds and hope for a quick shot at the title.