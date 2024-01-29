Console & Associates, P.C.: Keenan & Associates Reports Data Breach Exposing Social Security Numbers of More Than 1.5 Million Consumers

MARLTON, N.J., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Approximately 1.5 million consumers are being notified that their Social Security numbers and other confidential information were compromised when an unauthorized party was able to access the computer network of Keenan & Associates. The data breach lawyers at Console & Associates, P.C. are investigating claims on behalf of anyone affected by the Keenan & Associates breach, hoping to fully inform them of the risks they face in the wake of the breach as well as their legal rights.

The sensitive personal data of 1,509,616 consumers has been compromised. Now, victims’ full names, Social Security numbers and health information may be in the hands of criminals, putting victims at a greater risk of identity theft and other frauds.

On January 26, 2024, Keenan & Associates filed a notice with the Attorney General of Maine describing a data breach affecting consumers nationwide.

According to the notice, the data breach stemmed from an August 2023 cyberattack, during which hackers were able to access confidential consumer information stored on the company’s IT network. The incident occurred between August 21, 2023 and August 27, 2023.

The list of sensitive information that was exposed includes:

Names,

Dates of birth,

Social Security numbers,

Passport numbers,

Driver’s license numbers,

Health insurance information, and

General health information.

If you receive a data breach notice from Keenan & Associates, you could now be at risk of identity theft—and the devastating financial and legal consequences that go along with it.

What Should You Do if You Receive a Keenan & Associates Data Breach Letter?

Individuals who receive a data breach letter from Keenan & Associates should take steps to protect themselves. (See our Guide for Victims of Data Breach for more details at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/consumer-privacy-data-breach-lawyers/if-your-information-has-been-compromised-in-a-data-breach/ ).

Additionally, victims should consider contacting a data breach attorney immediately, as anyone who receives a data breach letter from Keenan & Associates may be entitled to financial compensation.

If you wish to discuss this data security incident, please contact Console & Associates, P.C. at (866) 778-5500. You can also learn more about this data breach and potential lawsuit at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/keenan-associates-data-breach-class-action-investigation-and-lawsuit-assistance/ .

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Console & Associates, P.C.

866-778-5500

info@consoleandassociates.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/console–associates-pc-keenan–associates-reports-data-breach-exposing-social-security-numbers-of-more-than-1-5-million-consumers-302047121.html

SOURCE Console & Associates, P.C.

