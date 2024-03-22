Console & Associates, P.C.: V12 Software Reports Data Breach Exposing Social Security Numbers of 769k Retirees and Beneficiaries

MARLTON, N.J., March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Hundreds of thousands of consumers are being notified that their Social Security numbers and other confidential information were compromised due to a data breach at V12 Software, Inc. The data breach lawyers at Console & Associates, P.C. are investigating claims on behalf of anyone affected by the V12 Software breach, hoping to fully inform them of the risks they face in the wake of the breach as well as their legal rights.

The sensitive personal data of more than 286,000 people in Texas, and an unknown number of people across the United States has been compromised. Now, victims’ full names, Social Security numbers and driver’s license numbers may be in the hands of criminals, putting victims at a greater risk of identity theft and other frauds.

On March 21, 2024, V12 Software filed a notice with the Attorney General of Texas describing a data breach affecting consumers nationwide.

According to the notice, the data breach affected an estimated 286,396 people in Texas. However, V12 Software operates nationwide, and there is no telling how many people in total were affected by this breach.

The list of sensitive information that was exposed includes consumers’:

Names,

Social Security numbers, and

Driver’s license numbers.

If you receive a data breach notice from V12 Software, you could now be at risk of identity theft—and the devastating financial and legal consequences that go along with it.

What Should You Do if You Receive a V12 Software Data Breach Letter?

Individuals who receive a data breach letter from V12 Software should take steps to protect themselves. (See our Guide for Victims of Data Breach for more details at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/consumer-privacy-data-breach-lawyers/if-your-information-has-been-compromised-in-a-data-breach/ ).

Additionally, victims should consider contacting a data breach attorney immediately, as anyone who receives a data breach letter from V12 Software may be entitled to financial compensation.

If you wish to discuss this data security incident, please contact Console & Associates, P.C. at (866) 778-5500. You can also learn more about this data breach and potential lawsuit at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/v12-software-data-breach-class-action-investigation-and-lawsuit-assistance/ .

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

